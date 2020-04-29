Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Here's Gigi Hadid's Net Worth In 2020

Born to Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Hadi, Gigi Hadid, is an American fashion model and media sensation from Los Angeles. Being one of the most popular models in the world, Gigi was named 'International Model of the Year' by the British Fashion Council in 2016. Surprisingly, in a span of four years, Hadid has reportedly made more than 35 appearances on international Vogue magazine covers. Today, Gigi Hadid is dating singing sensation Zayn Malik and fans across the globe swoon over their relation. Here's a look at Gigi Hadid's net worth 2020.

Gigi Hadid's net worth in 2020

Several reports state that Gigi Hadid’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 222 crore ($29 million) as of 2020. She is also reported to be one of the highest-paid models in the fashion industry. Touted as one of the best models in the fashion industry, Hadid has collaborated for various designers including Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Versace amongst others.

Gigi Hadid biography

Gigi Hadid was born in a family of royals. Her father Mohamed Hadid is a real estate developer and mother is former model Yolanda Hadid. As per reports, Gigi, through her father claims descent from Daher Al Omer, Prince of Nazareth and the Sheik of Galilee. Hadid has two siblings — sister, Bella and brother Anwar — both of them are also models too. However, her parents parted ways and Hadid's mother married music producer David Foster. Following high school, she moved to New York City to focus on her studies and her modelling career. Hadid, who once was a psychology student is one of the most successful models today.

Is Gigi Hadid pregnant?

Zayn Malik made it official in December 2015 by posting a black-and-white polaroid of Hadid holding him. The duo also collaborated for Zayn Malik's music album- Pillow Talk, which has a staggering 965 million views. As per reports, after ups and downs, the pair reconciled in December 2019 and since then, the duo has been shelling out major goals. If the reports are to be believed, the two of them are expecting their first child. Reports state that supermodel Gigi Hadid is over 20 weeks pregnant with Zayn Malik’s child. However, no official statements have been made by the couple yet.

