Gigi Hadid Dropped Hints About Starting Family Long Before Pregnancy News Surfaced: Report

Gigi Hadid and beau Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child together. The news came when a source close to the family revealed it to a news portal. While no one from the two has confirmed the news yet, fans are already gushing over the possibility of it. Though the news came as a surprise to the fans, according to sources, the couple had already revealed it their close friends and family.

Gigi Hadid hinted at her pregnancy long before the reports surfaced

With this big news, fans are already connecting dots and it seems that supermodel Gigi Hadid already dropped hints about her pregnancy long before the reports surfaced. During an interaction with a popular magazine in February, Hadid revealed that she would like to start a family someday. She also expressed her desire to embrace motherhood.

Gigi Hadid said that she does not know if she will always be modelling and added that as she gets older, she will start a family someday. The model further added that she loves the creative side of fashion and the people she works with, makes her happy. Hadid said that she might take up full-time cooking someday.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are currently quarantining together at Yolanda Hadid's farmhouse amid the pandemic. After their on-again-off-again relationship, the couple rekindled their relationship once again last year. Just a few ago, Gigi turned 25 and shared a series of pictures from her birthday.

Snapped in those pictures was beau Zayn Malik and sister Bella Hadid. She captioned the post, "Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!" [sic]

