Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Staggering Combined Net Worth Is Sure To Blow Your Mind

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are among one of the most popular power couples in Hollywood. Zayn is one of the most loved singers in the world while Gigi is a top fashion model having worked with Victoria Secret and several other esteemed brands. The duo is undoubtedly charming, and fans often see them giving relationship goals. Here is a brief take on the net worth of the two celebrities.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's staggering combined net worth

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid is one of the most popular American models and therefore banks an estimated $29 million dollar approximately. Gigi began her modelling career at just 2 years of age after she was discovered by Paul Marciano of Guess. However, she stopped after a while to continue her schooling, and eventually got back to modelling and continued to work with Guess. In 2011, she debuted in a short film called Virgin Eyes. According to an entertainment portal, Gigi has contracts with companies like Maybelline, Evian, BMW, Versace and Tommy Hilfiger.

Source: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Zayn Malik

Zain Javadd Malik is also known popularly as Zayn Malik is one of the former band members of the boy band One Direction. The British singer has a staggering net worth of an estimated $65 million dollars approximately. Zayn was initially discovered by The X factor where he was paired with four other bandmates to form One Direction. In his school years, Zayn had a rough time due to his accent and ethnicity which made him the centre of unkind and preposterous behaviour. However, Zayn is one of the most popular singers now and has featured on the Billboard charts and even won several accolades for his talent.

Source: Zayn Malik Instagram

Combined net worth

The couple has been going out for years and is one of the most adored couples in Hollywood. The combined net worth for the duo can be said to be around an estimated of approximately $94 million dollars. This can be considered as one of the reasons they are called a power-couple among fans in Hollywood and all over the world.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

