Bella Hadid's Family Tree: Meet Sister Gigi Hadid, Brother Anwar Hadid And More

Bella Hadid, also known as Isabella Hadid, is an American model and a social media personality. She is a supermodel, who won Model of the Year award for Model.com's Model of the Year Awards in 2016. Bella Hadid hails from the Hadid family. Here is everything you need to know about Bella Hadid's family tree.

Father - Mohamed Hadid

Mohamed Anwar Hadid is a Jordanian-American real estate developer of Palestinian origin. He is known for building luxury hotels and mansions, mainly in the city of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills in Los Angeles County, California. Mohamed Hadid married Yolanda Hadid in 1994 and has three kids, two girls and one boy. However, the couple got divorced in 2000.

Mother - Yolanda Hadid

Yolanda Hadid is a former model and television personality from America. She is best known as a star of the American reality television show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Yolanda Hadid was first married to Mohamed Hadid. Post their divorce in 2000, she married musician David Foster.

Sister - Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid is Bella Hadid's older sister. Jelena Noura "Gigi" Hadid was born on April 23, 1995, and is a year older to Bella Hadid. She is an American fashion model. The Hadid sisters have worked together for a number of high-end brands, including Chanel, Balmain, Ralph Lauran and Marc Jacobs.

Brother - Anwar Hadid

Anwar Hadid is the youngest of all Hadid siblings. Anwar was born on June 22, 1999. The 6.1 tall teenager is also a model, having starred on the cover of Teen Vogue. Anwar is also a former television personality.

