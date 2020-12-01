Gigi Hadid Shares Glimpses From The Time When She Was Eagerly Waiting For Her Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik recently became parents to an adorable baby girl. As they are spending some of the best quality moments with their new-born baby, Gigi Hadid recently shared some moments from the past when she was pregnant with her little girl. Let’s take a look at Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's adorable clicks, showcasing their pregnancy days.

Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik set major couple goals as they waited for their baby. Gigi Hadid shared throwback pictures from the time she was enjoying her pregnancy with her partner, Zayn Malik. In the first picture, she shared a stunning black and white picture of her baby bump wearing a lovely grey bodycon dress. In the next picture, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik can be seen adorably gazing into the eyes of each other and depicting how eagerly they were waiting for their baby to arrive in this world. In the last picture, Gigi Hadid can be seen posing on a balcony with a lush green background. In the caption, she stated that these pictures were clicked in August when they were eagerly waiting for their baby girl.

Several celebrities and fans of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik took to their Instagram comment section to shower love and state how they were the most beautiful couple ever. Many others became a bit emotional when they saw Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy photos. One of them even asked how Gigi could look even more stunning during her pregnancy time. Let’s glance through some of the cute comments by their fans and celebrity friends from all over the world.



Also Read Chrissy Teigen Says She Is In A 'grief Depression Hole' After Her Pregnancy Loss

Also Read Gigi Hadid Shares Glimpse Of Her Baby Girl Leaving Fans Awestruck

As Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy photos were loved on social media, here’s another one where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Gigi Hadid shared these stunning clicks when she was expecting her baby girl. In the pictures, she can be seen posing with a warm glow on her face. In the caption, she stated how much she was cherishing this time. She also mentioned that she appreciated all the love and well wishes she received from everyone and will never forget creating such special moments with her friends. She mentioned all her friends in the caption to thank them for the photoshoot and stated how much she loved them.

Also Read “Pregnancy And Having A Baby Made Me A Better Person”: Sania Mirza In Open Letter To Moms

Also read Liam Payne Of 'One Direction' Talks About Sharing An Award With Zayn Malik Post Exit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.