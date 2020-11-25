Liam Payne Of 'One Direction' Talks About Sharing An Award With Zayn Malik Post Exit

Liam Payne, who received fame and fortune as one of the lead members of the hit 5-member-big boy band, One Direction, spoke about the one time they shared an award with Zayn Malik. Liam spoke about how two months after Zayn’s exit from the group, he and the remaining members of the team took the stage at the prestigious Billboard Music Awards in 2015 in Las Vegas. Liam also spoke about how that day, the group shared the two awards they won that night, "Top Group" and "Top Touring Artists", with Zayn.

Also Read: Liam Payne Opens Up About 'taking Time Away' From His Son Bear With Consent Of Ex Cheryl

One direction was formed in the year 2010 as each and every single member of the team performed individually at the British Television Show X-Factor. The band was brought together by one of the judges, Simon Cowell. The five would go on to perform as a band for nearly five years from then on. Between the years 2010-2015, the quintet produced nearly 60 Billboard Number One hits and sold north of 35 million copies of their albums worldwide.

Also Read: Liam Payne Jams To BTS' Dynamite, Leaves The Army And Directioners Hungry For More

Upon nearing One Direction’s Anniversary, Zayn decided to go his own separate way, citing stress as a reason for his departure. Over the course of the next few months, each and every member of the boyband went their separate ways. Some of their most notable songs are What Makes You Beautiful, Night Changes, History and Best Song Ever. The band was particularly famous amongst the young ladies.

Also Read: Liam Payne Reacts To Harry Styles' Sleep Track, One Direction Fans Lose Calm On Twitter

If asked about the much-talked-about split of One Direction members, Liam Payne said that it is still indeed a difficult subject to talk about even now. Payne even said that everybody understood everybody’s intention. While some One Direction Members wanted to just live a normal life, others wanted to do what they had dreamed of all along, which is to become single artists themselves.

Also Read: Harry Styles' Gold Necklace To His Rings, Here Are The 1D Star's Top Jewellery Moments

In an online interaction with Alesso from the now-disbanded group Swedish House Mafia, Liam Payne let out the details on a possible One Direction reunion. Liam said that a reunion is most definitely on the cards and it will happen without Zayn Malik. Many industry analysts claim that there is, indeed, a chance of the same. The probability of a reunion has been set at 20 percent.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.