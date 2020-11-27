Chrissy Teigen Says She Is In A 'grief Depression Hole' After Her Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend revealed that in September they had lost their son, named Jack, 20 weeks into the pregnancy. This was their third child and both had pre-decided the baby’s name. Earlier in October, she had opened up about how she feels after suffering a miscarriage.

Chrissy Teigen's Twitter post -

On November 26, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to reveal why she had been inactive on social media. She said that she was not tweeting much as she was in a ‘grief depression hole.’ She continued saying that she had help around her and she will get better soon. She thanked everybody with love.

I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 25, 2020

Earlier this week, Chrissy shared a photo of herself with her mother and her daughter, Luna. She captioned her post saying that one day she would tell everybody the recent story of the hardest 4 days of her life. She also said that for now, she needed her mother.

Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage -

On October 1, Chrissy shared pictures of herself at the hospital with husband John. The two of them were seen in immense sadness and pain. She penned a note in her caption that said that they were shocked and were in kind of a pain that they had only heard about but never felt before. She continued saying that they were able to stop the bleeding and give required fluids to the baby but that was not enough.

She said that they had never pre-decided their babies’ names before they were born, but this time, they started to call the baby in her belly Jack. She said Jack tried very hard to be a part of their little family and he will always be. In her caption, she told Jack that she was very sorry for the first few moments of his life that were met with so many complications and she was very sorry for they could not give him the home he needed to survive. She said that they would always love him and thanked everybody for their prayers. She also wrote about how grateful she was for the life that she had and her two babies, Luna and Miles, but since all days could not be full of sunshine, they would love each other harder and get through it.

