Gigi Hadid Shares Glimpse Of Her Baby Girl Leaving Fans Awestruck

After sharing intriguing details about her Christmas decorations, Gigi Hadid continues to share another glimpse of her little baby. On Wednesday, November 25, the supermodel took to Instagram and posted a sun-kissed photo of herself strolling outdoors. Even though the entire face of her baby girl was smartly covered, but the photo has yet taken the entire internet by storm.

Gigi Hadid’s baby girl photo

Gigi Hadid is slowly taking steps towards introducing the little baby with her fan army. In the photo shared by her, the model can be seen laying her head gently on the temple of her newborn child. However, the matriarch has aptly protected her identity by hiding her face. Gigi stares at the camera while striking a pose. Check it out here:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it created a tremendous buzz among netizens. Not just fans, umpteen celebrities also complimented the diva. While some found it ‘sweet’, others called it beautiful. Fans were also quick to heap praises for her baby. Heart and smileys haven’t stopped flooding her comment section since the post was made. Here’s a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting:

Just a few days ago, Gigi also shared her ‘whole new busy kind of mood’ with fans. Holding her baby, the model was seen striking adorable poses for the camera. The model announced that her baby girl has got Christmas decorations early, this year. Along with her pictures, Gigi also gave a sneak peek of her house which is filled with Christmas colour lights and elements. Even here, the baby’s face is well-hidden by her.

A whole new kind of busy & tired ðŸ˜…â¤ï¸ but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early

Zayn Malik & Gigi welcomed their first child in the month of September. The duo announced the news online with heart-warming posts. Gigi shared the toddler’s tiny hand and wrote, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love”. Take a look at it here:

