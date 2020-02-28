Gigi Hadid Takes Fashion Cues From Sister Bella Hadid As They Set The Ramp On Fire

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have been making waves in Hollywood with their splendid fashion statements. The sisters never fail to surprise their fans with their vacation pictures. The Hadid sisters are always the talk of the town. Gigi and Bella’s sensual pictures have made head turns on several occasions. It seems like the two sisters are taking fashion cues from each other.

Gigi Hadid vs Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid walked the ramp for most of the shows at the Paris Fashion Week, but it was their catwalk for Jacquemus that was eye-catching. The Hadid sisters bear a huge resemblance to each other but during the show, they were even dressed in similar colours and styled the same way too, and looked like.

Gigi Hadid wore a long flowing oatmeal coloured dress, which was cinched on one side at the hip and had a thigh-high slit. Gigi Hadid sported golden hoop earrings and tan coloured sandals. The model made her way down the runway with a tiny white purse.

Bella Hadid, on the other hand, wore a fitted dress with no slits in a similar colour, huge earrings in multiple metallic tones, high socks in white and sandals. Bella Hadid also walked the ramp with a tiny white purse.

The show was produced by 30-year-old Simon Porte Jacquemus, and the idea was all about soft geometry. The show was all about clever shape-play by the French designer, and the deliberate cutting off of sections and segments, like the thighs or midriff, was to achieve this purpose.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid

Both the sisters made their debut in 2016 at Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com. Bella was voted "Model of the Year" by industry professionals. The Victoria’s Secret Angels have done several major AD campaigns and are expected to perform even better this year.

