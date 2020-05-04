Gigi Hadid To Natalie Portman, Here Is How Stars Spent Their Weekend

With everyone stuck in quarantine, the latest source of entertainment for fans is watching what their favourite idols are up to. The stars are trying their best to reach out to their fans through their social media as they hold live sessions while signers try to host live concerts. The celebrities are also quite active on their social media as they share snaps from their quarantine life to keep their fans updated about everything. They are also making use of their platforms and urging fans to stay home amid this pandemic. Take a look at how Hollywood celebs like Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and more spent their weekend.

Gigi Hadid to Vanessa Hudgens - How Hollywood spent this weekend

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid joined hands with Serena Williams and a few other stars to play virtual tennis. By playing the match, the celebrities were raising funds for COVID-19 relief. All the participating charities were promised $25k and the winning team could spilt their $1 Million between their chosen charities.

Vanessa Hudgens

It seems like Vanessa Hudgens spent a fun weekend with her sister, Stella Hudgens. The actor shared a fun TikTok attempt of her and Stella. Both the sisters are seen standing at the edge of the pool while they make an attempt at the #SplashChallenge.

Natalie Portman

It seems like Natalie Portman had a fun time learning about moss during her weekend. Post a podcast she heard, Portman developed an interest in learning about moss. For her weekend in, she picked up a novel about moss and also encouraged her followers to order books from Indie bookstores.

Lana Condor

Lana Condor shared a glowing selfie on her social media and started a little game of ISpy in the comments section. She earlier shared a video with her partner about how to date night in quarantine. Friends and co-stars quickly started sharing their own tips and digs on the video.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland shared a cryptic picture with a post-it note that says, "End of Act III". Asking for clues in the caption, the Spiderman actor sent everyone on a quest to guess what the post is about. Holland earlier hosted a pub quiz on his Instagram live for his fans.

