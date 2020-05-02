Vanessa Hudgens Makes A 'High School Musical' Video With Zac Efron's Part Replaced; Watch

Zac Efron’s absence at the High School Musical 2 reunion had left all his fans quite disappointed. In a recent development, Vanessa Hudgens replaced Zac Effron with Max Clayton as she posted a video where Max Clayton could be seen replacing Zac Efron for Troy’s part. In the video posted, Max Clayton has edited and added himself in Vanessa Hudgens’ karaoke session in a car, with the song Breaking Free.

Zac Efron replaced by Max Clayton?

Vanessa Hudgens recently posted a karaoke video where she could be seen performing with Max Clayton. In the video posted, a split-screen can be seen made up to split the verses of the song Breaking Free from High School Musical 2.

In the caption for the post, Vanessa Hudgens has expressed her appreciation for Max Clayton as he made a video with her. She has also mentioned that the video is hilarious according to her. In the video, both of them can be seen singing the song Breaking Free as they slightly grove to the song. Have a look at the song from Vanessa Hudgens’ Instagram here.

Why did Zac Efron not sing at the reunion?

In a recent High School Musical reunion, Zac Efron chose to not sing along with the rest of the cast. Instead, he introduced the characters and could not be seen after that. The most common assumption was that Zac Efron’s network broke off due to which he could not be a part of the live stream. However, a leading entertainment daily recently reported that he did not want to be a part of the reunion owing to the past that he shares with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens. The report also said that they are not on talking terms anymore and hence working together is not very easy for them either.

