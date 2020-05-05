Gigi Hadid Trolls Blake Lively For Matching Her Met Gala Looks With Red Carpet; See Post

With the number of Coronavirus cases mounting up to nearly 1.2 million, the USA remains one of the worst-hit Coronavirus hot-beds across the globe. The unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic has brought the US on its knees, as economic operations have shut down across the country and many important events like the Met Gala 2020 got cancelled. However, it seems like the Coronavirus pandemic has not dampened the spirits of the celebrities like Blake Lively, who is a fixture on the red carpet every year. Recently, Blake Lively shared a series of pictures of her red carpet looks from Met Gala, to which model Gigi Hadid had a funny comment to pass. Read Details.

Blake Lively, who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle, took to her Instagram to share pictures of her past red-carpet Met Gala looks. As seen in the first picture shared, Blake Lively can be seen posing in her various Met Gala outfits. The picture attracted comments from fans and celebrities across the globe. However, what caught the audience’s attention was when Gigi Hadid commented: “How far in advance do you have to tell Anna what colour to make the carpet ?”. Take a look at the picture:

2018

In Blake’s 2018 Met Gala look, the actor can be seen embodying a fashion queen, as her Versace ballgown featured a gold jewel-encrusted bodice with a flowing red skirt. The gown was completed with intricate gold detailing and just enough sheer cut-outs, which let her legs shine through.

2017

In the second picture shared, Lively donned an Atelier Versace gown, which features draped gold beading at the bodice, giving way to a plumed train in feathers of blue. Considering Blake’s previous outfits, the look of the actor from Met Gala 2017 was an unexpected departure from Lively's usual glam floral gowns. Her husband Ryan Reynolds donned a prom-style tuxedo, which was coordinated with a sky blue bowtie.

Pic credit: YouTube

2016

In the year 2016, Blake Lively proved it to the world that pregnancy can be mixed with red carpet looks, as she donned an elastic waist–wear and a shapeless muumuu in favour of a Burberry bodice-style gown in a floral-print motif.

Pic credit: YouTube

