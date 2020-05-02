Gigi Hadid Confirms That She Is Expecting First Child With Beau Zayn Malik; Read More

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has put an end to the many speculation about her pregnancy and made an appearance in popular host Jimmy Fallon's talk show to confirm that she is, indeed, expecting her first child. The 25-year-old has confirmed that she and her singer boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are set to welcome their first child together.

As per reports from international sources, Jimmy Fallon, who has been hosting the show from the confines of his home while under quarantine, congratulated Gigi on expecting a baby.

Gigi has expressed her excitement and happiness for the wishes and support of her fans as she claimed that, had the conditions been any different, she would have liked to make the announcement on her own terms. She also thanked Fallon for his good wishes and added that even though she is stuck at home under self-quarantine with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, she could not be happier. She termed it as a silver lining to be able to spend quality time together and experience the pregnancy each day.

Gigi and Zayn, 27, rekindled their romance in February and have been spending time together during the coronavirus pandemic. The duo first started dating in 2015 but parted ways in 2018. They came back together in January 2019, but there were reports of their split. In February this year, it was confirmed by the model that she back with the former One Direction singer.

Gigi Hadid hinted at her pregnancy long before the reports surfaced

With this big news, fans are already connecting dots and it seems that supermodel Gigi Hadid already dropped hints about her pregnancy long before the reports surfaced. During an interaction with a popular magazine in February, Hadid revealed that she would like to start a family someday. She had also expressed her desire to embrace motherhood.

