Indie Horror Movies From Daniel Isn't Real To Girl On The Third Floor That You Must Watch

2019 proved to be one of the biggest years for Indie horror movies. With remarkable studio movies like Midsommar and IT: Chapter 2 taking away all the limelight, it is easy to forget about some of the smaller projects that had brought a lot to the table as well. Hence, here is a list of some of the best Indie horror movies of 2019 that you might have missed.

Also Read | Japanese Horror Movies That You Cannot Binge-watch Alone!

1) Daniel Isn't Real

Daniel Isn't Real is a psychological horror film helmed by Adam Egypt Mortimer, while the screenplay of the film is penned by Mortimer and Brian DeLeeuw. The film is based on DeLeeuw's novel named In This Way I Was Saved. It stars Miles Robbins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sasha Lane, Mary Stuart Masterson, Hannah Marks, Chukwudi Iwuji and Peter McRobbie in the lead roles and was released on December 6, 2019, by Samuel Goldwyn Films in selective theatres and digitally.

Also Read | 'Schindler's List' To 'Jojo Rabbit': Films That Depicted Horrors Of Holocaust

2) Haunt

Haunt is a 2019 American slasher film, both written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The film stars Katie Stevens, Will Brittain, and Lauryn McClain in the lead roles while its world premiere was held at Popcorn Frights Film Festival on August 8, 2019. The story of the film revolves around teens who go to an extreme haunted house where they get more than they bargained for, and might not make it out.

Also Read | Shows To Watch On Netflix Between Seasons Of 'American Horror Story'

3) Girl On The Third Floor

Girl on the Third Floor is yet another indie horror film which is helmed by Travis Stevens and is written by Stevens, Paul Johnstone and Ben Parker. The film stars CM Punk, Trieste Kelly Dunn and Tonya Kay and tells the story of a deeply flawed husband who renovates an old home for himself and his wife, and the supernatural events that ensue while they live there.

Also Read | 'Gretel & Hansel', 'Little Red Riding Hood', & Other Horror Films Inspired By Fairy Tales

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.