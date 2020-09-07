Lea Michele Gives A Peek Into Newborn Son Ever's Nursery While Sharing A Glimpse Of Him

On August 20, Glee star Lea Michele welcomed her newborn son Ever Leo. Recently, the 34-year-old actor offered the first glimpse of his adorable nursery to her 6.5M Instagram followers. On September 5, she took to the story session of her handle on the photo-sharing app. Her snap also featured the tiny tot’s feet. The little munchkin wore a pair of blue sweatpants and was bundled up in a brown and white printed rug. Scroll down to take a look.

Lea Michele Shares Glimpse Of Newborn Son Ever

Another picture, which was later shared by a fan page, gave followers a better look at the decor in Ever's nursery. It included a wooden crib with white linen, a cream storage container with a white fluffy pillow and extra blankets, along with a large white lamp. The lighting fixture featured gold accents, along with the wooden tones of the furniture. The pictures came less than one week after Lea celebrated her 34th birthday with the youngest member of her family.

On August 26, the new mom shared a glimpse of Ever, when she posted a pic of his little foot being held by her and husband Zandy Reich. Showering love on her newborn, Lea wrote a caption, which read, “ForEver grateful for this true blessing".

On August 23, a report by People, stated that everyone in the family is happy and healthy adding that they are extremely grateful. The report also mentioned that Ever has been “an easy baby so far.” The married couple remained mum throughout most of her pregnancy until early May when her baby bump turned out to be evident.

Lea Michele's relationships

Lea and her husband Zandy were first linked in 2017 before the pair got engaged a year later. The duo took the marriage vows in March 2019. The pair were friends for a couple of years before their whirlwind romance kicked off. The couple first announced their pregnancy news after Lea posted a photo on Instagram in April. Talking about her professional front, Lea rose to fame with Glee as Rachel Berry in 2009.

