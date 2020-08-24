Lea Michele & Husband Zandy Reich Welcome Baby Boy

Glee star Lea Michele welcomed her first child with husband Zandy Reich. She had announced her pregnancy in May this year. The couple has not released any pictures of the baby and is keeping a low profile at the moment.

Lea Michele and Zandy Riech welcome their firstborn

People magazine reported that the Glee star, aged 33, became a mother for the first time on August 20. A source of the media portal also revealed that the baby boy has been an “easy baby so far”. The media portal further revealed that Lea and Zandy have named their son Ever Leo.

Lea Michele had announced her pregnancy in May 2020

Lea Michele had announced her pregnancy in May when she had posted a picture of herself in a blue maxi dress. She was embraced her blooming baby bump and was posing in a garden. The actor kept updating her fans with her life on social media. Check out the post below.

She had made it to headlines when her former co-star Samantha Ware called her out for being a racist. After which Lea had posted an apology to Samantha and to anyone she had unintentionally hurt with her words. Moreover, Lea had stated that she wants to keep working on herself “so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes so that they can learn from me”. Check out the post below.

Zandy and Lea timeline

Zandy Reich and Lea Michele were first romantically linked back in July 2017. Later Reich had proposed to Michele the following April with an elongated radiant cut ring which is reportedly a four-carat ring. According to People, it was designed personally by Reich with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

In March 2019, Lea Michele and Zach Reich tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in North California. The wedding was attended by close friends and family. Lea Michele’s Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts and her Glee cast members Darren Criss and Becca Tobin. Lea Michele wore an elegant custom Monique Lhuillier white dress and carried a white coloured bouquet at the ceremony. While Lea Michele’s husband wore a sharp navy blue coloured suit.

