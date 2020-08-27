Lea Michele Shares A Glimpse Of Her Newborn Baby For The First Time, See Post

Former Glee star Lea Michele recently took to Instagram to share a snap of her newborn baby boy. Lea didn't show the face of her baby boy but only a part of his body. Take a look at the monochrome picture that the actor uploaded:

Lea Michele's 'true blessing'

In the post, viewers can only see Lea Michele's baby's feet. Fans can also spot Lea and Lea Michele's husband holding on to their son's feet. Even their wedding bands are visible. Lea has been very secretive about her baby boy and this is the first glimpse fans have gotten of her child.

Lea also penned down a heartfelt caption. She mentioned - "ForEver grateful for this true blessing" and also added a blue star. There were no comments on the post as the star has disabled comments on her Instagram. Prior to this image, Lea uploaded a picture of herself on a beach. Fans could spot a pregnant Lea sporting a white gown. The post had no caption and no comments. Take a look:

Lea Michele's apology

Lea Michele has recently been involved in a lot of controversy as many co-stars from her old show Glee have come up to mention that Lea wasn't very nice on set and treated the staff poorly, as per various reports. In response to the same, Lea had issued a public apology on the same. Take a look:

Talking about the backlash she had been receiving on social media, Lea mentioned that she had started to focus on her own behaviour towards her cast members. She further explained that she didn't recall making any specific statement and that she had never judged people on the bases of their cast, colour and creed.

Owning up to her behaviour, Lea mentioned that she had hurt people and that could be via many ways The actor added that may be due to her privilege, people could have perceived her in the wrong way or mistook what she was saying but nonetheless, the actor mentioned 'I apologise for my behaviour and for any pain that I caused.'

