Glenn Close Admits That Gwyneth Paltrow's 1999 Oscar Win 'didn't Make Sense' To Her

Glenn Close recounts the time when Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar win for her part in Shakespeare in Love, didn’t make sense to the seven-time Oscar-nominated star. Her most recent film, Hillbilly Elegy, landed on Netflix a couple of weeks ago. The film is based on a memoir titled of the same name by J.D Vance. The character of J.D Vance was played by Gabriel Basso in the film.

In a conversation with film critic Peter Travers for his ABC News Special, titled “Popcorn”, Glenn Close shared some candid thoughts regarding Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar win for Best Actress win at the 1999 edition of the awards ceremony for playing Viola De Lesseps in John Madden’s directorial.

While talking about the event, she recollected the time when all the nominated actress were unveiled, and then, Paltrow’s name was announced. While conversing with Travers, she spoke about being astonished due to the event, as Paltrow won the award even though she shared the category with Brazillian Legend, Fernanda Montenegro, who was nominated for her performance in “Central Station”. Prior to the academy awards nomination, she won awards for her part at the Berlin International Film Festival and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, to name a few.

Prior to discussing the topic, Close mulled over the futility of the need of comparing one performance to the other. The example of Gwyneth Paltrow’s win as something that didn’t make sense was given in the context of this very thought. Other contenders of Paltrow were the likes of Meryl Streep in “One True Thing”, Cate Blanchett in “Elizabeth” and Emily Watson in “Hilary and Jackie” that year. Shakespeare in Love was funded by Miramax.

On the work front, Close’s recent outing as an actor, Hillbilly Elegy, is now streaming on Netflix. The film has opened to mixed reviews and is being criticized for inaccurate representation of the people in the Appalachians, amongst other things. The Ron Howard directorial also features Amy Adams, Gabriel Basso and Freida Pinto.

Close was also seen as Deb in Four Good Days earlier this year. Close is known amongst the younger section of the crowd as Cruella de Vil from Disney’s 101 Dalmations. She is also the executive producer on Cruella de Vil’s spinoff film, which is simply titled Cruella. In the spinoff film, Cruella de Vil will be played by Birdman and La La Land star Emma Stone.

