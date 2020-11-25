'Hillbilly Elegy' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Portray On Screen

Hillbilly Elegy is a 2020 American drama movie with an ensemble cast. The film is based on JD Vance’s No.1 New York Times Bestseller and is directed by Oscar-winner Ron Howard. The film revolves around JD's story of how he was a promising law student at Yale but was forced to return to the home he’d tried to forget. The movie sees him navigate through the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev, who’s struggling with addiction. Read on to know about Hillbilly Elegy cast and who plays what role in this movie.

Cast of Hillbilly Elegy

Amy Adams

Amy Adams portrays the role of Bev Vance, JD Vance's mother, a drug addict. The famous Hollywood actor looks completely different in this film as opposed to her other roles. The Vice actor has been nominated six times for the Oscar and is a two time Golden Globes award winner for the films, American Hustle and Big Eyes. Amy also won acclaim for her leading role in Disney's Enchanted, where she showed off her incredible singing skills. Her well-known movies include Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Muppets, Her, Catch Me If You Can and Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian.

Glenn Close

Hillbilly Elegy characters include Mamaw Vance, played by Glenn Close. She portrayed the role of JD's grandmother in the film, who has a no-nonsense attitude. Glenn is a very well known face in Hollywood, having won three Emmy awards, three Tonys, and three Golden Globe Awards. Her popular films include The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, Fatal Attraction, The Natural and Dangerous Liaisons.

Gabriel Basso

Gabriel plays the titular role of JD Vance and is the protagonist of the film. Gabriel Basso is best known for his prominent role in JJ. Abrams' Super 8. He also starred in The Kings of Summer, Ithaca, Barely Lethal, Anatomy of a Tide and Meet Bill. Basso has also appeared in television shows like The Haunting Hour and The Middle.

Haley Bennett

Haley's character in the film is that of Lindsay Vance, who is JD's sister and Bev's daughter. Bennet starred in this year's acclaimed thriller, Swallow, where she also served as an executive producer. Her famous films include The Magnificent Seven, Hardcore Henry, Kaboom, The Equalizer, College and The Girl on the Train.

Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto's role in the film is that of Usha, who is JD's future wife. Freida Pinto, an Indian actor shot to fame with the Oscar-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire in the year 2008. Her filmography includes Rise of the Planet of the Apes, You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger, Knight of Cups, Love Sonia and Desert Dancer. She also currently lends her voice to the character of Mira in Royal Detective.

