'Gods Of Egypt' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Played

Gods of Egypt is a fantasy-adventure flick that released in the year 2016. The plot of this film revolves around a mortal man named Bek who aims to defeat the God of Darkness who has taken over the throne. He has help from God Horus as they team up and try to release the empire from the extreme pain and conflict. The film was directed by Alex Proyas and jointly written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Have a look at the strong cast of Gods of Egypt:

Gods of Egypt Cast

1. Brenton Thwaites as Bek

Brenton Thwaites plays the lead role of Bek in the film. He has played remarkable characters in various critically acclaimed films including The Giver and Maleficent. He will also be seen in the upcoming film, I Met a Girl.

2. John Samaha as the vendor

John Samaha plays the vendor in the fantasy film. He is a celebrated artist who has worked in various films in supporting yet significant roles. His work in films like Dogs’ Breakfast and Water Rats amongst others were highly appreciated by the audience.

3. Courtney Eaton as Zaya

Courtney Eaton plays the role of Zaya in this film. She is an Australian model and actor who has been a part of various critically acclaimed films. Her work in films like Mad Max: Fury Road, Line of Duty was loved by fans around the globe.

4. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as God Horus

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau appears in the role of God Horus in Gods of Egypt. He is a Danish actor and producer who has worked in various memorable commercially successful films. His portrayal of Jamie Lannister in Game of Thrones is one of his most memorable works.

5. Alia Seror-O’Neill as the Young Maidservant

Alia Seror-O’Neill plays the role of the first young maidservant in the film. She is a very popular artist who has appeared in various television shows and international movies. She is remembered for her role in the show, Spides.

6. Emily Wheaton as the younger maidservant

Emily Wheaton is the second younger maidservant according to the plot of this film. She is a young actor from the United Kingdom and has worked in more than 25 films. She is remembered for her portrayal of various characters in films like Rush and The Slap.

7. Elodie Yung as Hathor

Elodie Yung portrays the role of Hathor in Gods of Egypt. She is an actor from France who is remembered for her roles in films like The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Daredevil. She will also be playing key roles in upcoming films like Hunters in The Dark and The Blue Mauritius.

8. Rachael Blake as Isis

Rachael Blake appears in the key role of Isis in the film. She is a senior Australian actor who has worked in a number of popular films over the years. Her roles in Lantana and Sleeping Beauty are remembered even today.

9. Bryan Brown as Osiris

Bryan Brown plays the role of Osiris in Gods of Egypt. He is a recognized actor from Sydney who has worked in various films and television series. He is remembered for his roles in films like Cocktail, Breaker Morant, and Australian Day amongst others.

Also Read 'Kalyana Vaibhogame' Telugu Movie Cast And What They Are Known For; Read Here

Also Read Who Plays Garrett Randall On 'Yellowstone'? Here Is Yellowstone's Main Cast

10. Emma Booth as Nephthys

Emma Booth portrays the character of Nephthys in the film. She is a renowned actor and producer from Australia. She worked in the show Glitch as Kate Wills and in films like Extinction and Tracks.

11. Gerard Buttler as Set

Gerard Buttler plays the antagonist Set in this film. He is a celebrated Scottish actor who has worked in various popular movies. He is recognised for his work in films like 300 and London Has Fallen, amongst others.

Also read 'Apna Sapna Money Money' Cast Features Ritiesh Deshmukh, Anupam Kher & More

Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (Movieclips Trailers)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.