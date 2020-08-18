Who Plays Garrett Randall On 'Yellowstone'? Here Is Yellowstone's Main Cast

Yellowstone is a drama television series that airs on the Paramount Network. The show is all about the conflicts that take place along the shared borders of a large ranch. The ranch is surrounded by an Indian reservation and multiple land developers, which creates a constant tension between the rival factions. Paramount has already announced the fourth season for Yellowstone. Here is a look at the Yellowstone cast and who plays Garrett Randall on Yellowstone.

Who plays Garrett Randall on Yellowstone? All the main cast members of Yellowstone

Will Patton

Will Patton is the latest addition to Yellowstone's cast who first featured in Yellowstone season 3 episode 9. Will Patton plays the role of Garrett Randall, Jamie Dutton biological father. The latest episode of Yellowstone showcases a heartbreaking confrontation between Garrett and Jamie.

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner plays the lead role of John Dutton in Yellowstone. John controls the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which is the largest ranch in the United States. Throughout the show, Dutton protects his ranch from those who want to take his land. Josh Lucas plays the role of a young John Dutton.

Luke Grimes

Luke Grimes features in the role of Kayce Dutton. Kayce is the youngest son of John and Evelyn. He is married to a native American woman and lived with her in the local Native American reservation during the first season of the show. Kayce is also a former US Navy SEAL.

Kelly Reilly

Kelly Reilly plays the role of Beth Dutton, John and Evelyn's daughter. Beth is highly intelligent and a successful financier, however, she is also emotionally unstable and has a major substance abuse problem. Beth is also in love with Rip Wheeler (played by Cole Hauser), who is the ranch's foreman.

Wes Bentley

Wes Bentley plays the role of Jamie Dutton, who is an attorney and a politician. He is one of the Dutton siblings and has a tense relationship with his sister Beth. However, it is later revealed that Jamie is actually adopted and that Garrett Randall is his real father.

