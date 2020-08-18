'Kalyana Vaibhogame' Telugu Movie Cast And What They Are Known For; Read Here

Kalyana Vaibhogame was a 2016 Telugu romantic comedy film created and directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy. The movie starred Naga Shourya, Malavika Nair, Raasi, and Aishwarya in leading roles. Naga and Malavika played the two romantic leads in the film. Kalyana Vaibhogame was appreciated by fans and critics alike for its humour and amusing plot. Here is a look at Kalyana Vaibhogame Telugu movie cast and all the major roles that they played in the film.

Kalyana Vaibhogame Telugu movie cast

Naga Shourya

Lead actor Naga Shourya played the role of the male romantic lead in Kalyana Vaibhogame. Naga Shourya's character in the movie is also named Shourya in the movie. Naga Shourya is a popular Telugu actor who has a massive fan following in South India. Some of his best hits include Oohalu Gusagusalade, Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, Jyo Achyutananda, and Chalo.

Malvika Nair

Malvika Nair plays the role of the female lead in Kalyana Vaibhogame named Divya. She is a well-known actor who has featured in numerous Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil movies. Some of her most popular and critically acclaimed films include Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Black Butterfly, and Yevade Subramanyam.

Raasi

Actor Raasi plays the role of Parimala Devi in Kalyana Vaibhogame. Raasi has featured in multiple popular South Indian films and is a veteran female actor in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinemas. Raasi's best films include Rangbaaz, Suraj, Jodidar, Love Today, and Rettai Jadai Vayasu.

Anand

Actor Anand played a prominent supporting role in Kalyana Vaibhogame. While Anand has featured in multiple South Indian films, he is most known for starring in Malayalam TV serials. Anand's most popular film to date is Mani Ratnam's black comedy film Thiruda Thiruda. He has also played prominent supporting roles in popular films like Sathya and Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran.

Pragathi

TV actor Pragathi also starred in a prominent role in Kalyana Vaibhogame. Pragathi is most known for her work as a television actor in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam shows and movies. Pragathi has featured in over 90 Telugu films. She will next be seen in Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's Most Eligible Bachelor.

Aishwarya

Actor Aishwarya is most known for her Malayalam television serials. She is the daughter of popular south Indian actor Lakshmi and she has also featured in numerous films. She played a reoccurring role in Kalyana Vaibhogame and was last seen on the big screen in the Telugu movie Oh! Baby.

