'Apna Sapna Money Money' Cast Features Ritiesh Deshmukh, Anupam Kher & More

Apna Sapna Money Money was a comedy film released on November 10, 2006. Helmed by Sangeeth Sivan, the movie was produced by Subhash Ghai and had an ensemble cast. The plot of the movie revolved around multiple stories involving different characters and how, in the end, many of these tales converged. Take a look at the Apna Sapna Money Money cast her:

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi's Movies That Got Shelved Due To Various Reasons

Cast of Apna Sapna Money Money

Ritiesh Deshmukh

Ritiesh Deshmukh portrays the role of Kishan, a young man from Goa whose brain is full of every conceivable trick on how to make money quickly. He plays the role of cons by slipping into different outfits and by assuming many guises. He also seems to be interested in Julie and is on the run from Rana Jung Bahadur.

Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade plays the role of Arjun Fernandes, an honourable man who believes in simple living with whatever money he earns from his garage. He is in love with Shivani Shastri but her father possesses as a hurdle due to their different religious backgrounds. He is also concerned about his ailing kid sister, Titli.

Suniel Shetty

Sunil Shetty plays the character of Namdev Mane. He is an honest cop who goes to any lengths to arrest the wrongdoers but also ends up ridiculed by his colleagues and seniors at times. When he receives a tip-off that Don Carlos' girlfriend will be smuggling diamonds, he tails her to solve the case.

ALSO READ: Vikas Khanna Dedicates Meal No. 27 Million To Needy People At The Golden Temple

Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly plays the role of Sania, who is a con-woman and uses her beauty to lure men. She is Carlos' girlfriend and is entrusted with the responsibility of smuggling diamonds. Later on, she becomes Mane's girlfriend and together they decide to find the diamonds and keep those stones for themselves.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher plays the character of Pandit Shastri, a widowed father of a young lady. He is against the idea of his daughter marrying a Christain. Later on, he falls in love with Sunaina, who is actually Kishan in disguise.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff essays the role of Carlos, a don based in Bangkok. He is a bankrupt don who puts a facade of still being rich. When he realises that his girlfriend, Sania, has ditched him, he hires Matha Prasad to track her down and retrieve the diamonds.

Riya Sen

Riya Sen plays the role of Shivani Shastri, who is a simple girl from a Brahmin family. She is in love with a Christian guy, Arjun, but her father is against their relationship.

Other star cast of the film

Koena Mitra as Julie Fernandes

Sanjay Mishra as Sarju Maharaj Banarswale

Rajpal Yadav as Matha Prasad

Chunky Pandey as Rana Jang Bahadur

Bobby Darling as Bobby Mohabbati

Sunil Pal as Matha Prasad's assistant

ALSO READ: A Look At Bollywood Celebs' Wax Statues As Fans Of Sushant Demand One For Late Actor

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Shares Breezy Photos, R. M. Drake Quips 'You Are Our Rainbow'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.