'Godzilla Vs Kong' Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Details For Fans

Godzilla vs Kong is an upcoming monster action film. Directed by Adam Wingard, it will bring together two popular fiction monsters, Godzilla and King Kong, on one screen and standing against one another. Here is all you need to know about the much-hyped project.

Also Read | 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Teaser Release Is Making Fans Wonder Who Will Win In The MonsterVerse

Godzilla vs Kong Plot

The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse will put two of the greatest iconic creatures in motion picture history against each other. As the title suggests, the fearsome Godzilla will face the mighty King Kong, with humanity caught in the balance. It is unclear whether the two would end up fighting as a team against some other creature, or one of them would fall in the defeat from the battle with the winner emerging as King of the Monsters.

Earlier, an official Godzilla vs King synopsis was revealed. It describes the movie, “In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all Titan life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike”.

Also Read | 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Prequel Comic Book's Synopsis Reveals Highly-anticipated Film's Plot

Godzilla vs Kong Cast and Crew

The movie has an ensemble cast with Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler and Zhang Ziyi reprising their roles as Madison Russell, Dr. Mark Russell and Dr. Illena Chen, respectively. It also features Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brain Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Shun Oguri, Jessica Henwick, Demián Bichir and Julian Dennison. The story is by Terry Rossio, Michael Dougherty and Zack Shields from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. Music is by Tom Holkenborg with Ben Seresin as the cinematographer and Josh Schaeffer as editor.

Also Read | 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Moves To 2021 While 'The Matrix 4' Release Pushed Nearly By A Year

Godzilla vs Kong Release Date

Godzilla vs Kong was originally scheduled to release on November 2020 but has been delayed due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The movie will now hit the theatres on May 21, 2021. Principal photography on the project commenced in November 2018 under the working title, Apex. Its filming wrapped in April 2019 and the movie is under the post-production stage.

Also Read | This Is How You Could Check Out Godzilla Within PUBG Mobile, This Month

Godzilla vs Kong more details

The film is a sequel to Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). It is the fourth film in Legendary’s Monsterverse. Godzilla vs Kong is also the 12the film in the King Kong franchise and 36th film in the Godzilla franchise. The project is bankrolled by Legendary Pictures. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.