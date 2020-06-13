'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Moves To 2021 While 'The Matrix 4' Release Pushed Nearly By A Year

The Matrix 4 and Godzilla vs. Kong are the much anticipated upcoming Hollywood films. Both the projects will be distributed by Warner Bros. Picture. Now the distribution company have changed the release dates of the films and announced new dates. Read to know more.

The Matrix 4 and Godzilla vs. Kong delayed

Warner Bros. Picture has announced new release dates of several of its upcoming tentpoles. It includes sci-fi action film the Matrix 4 and monster film Godzilla vs. Kong. The long-awaited fourth instalment in the Matrix franchise was slated to release on May 21, 2021, but it has now been postponed nearly a year ahead to April 1, 2022.

The fourth instalment in the Legendary’s MonsterVerse, Godzilla vs. Kong was supposed to hit the theatres on November 20, 2020, has now been moved up to May 21, 2021.

The Matrix 4

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson star in The Matrix 4. They will reprise their characters in the franchise as Neo, Trinity, Niobe and the Merovingian respectively. It is co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski who also helmed the previous three films. The new cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman in undisclosed characters.

The Matrix is one of the most popular franchises created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski. The first instalment, The Matrix was released in 1999. It was followed by two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003, completing the trilogy.

Godzilla vs. Kong

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong star Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. The movie will pitch two iconic motion picture monsters against each other. The fearsome Godzilla will face the mighty King Kong, with humanity caught in the balance.

Godzilla vs. Kong is reportedly the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise and 12th film in the King Kong franchise. It is a sequel to Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019).

In February 2020, Warner Bros. Picture hosted an unannounced test screening which earned positive responses from the audiences. Now eyeing for 2021 release, the movie was previously scheduled to release on several dates such as March 13, May 22, May 29 and November 29, 2020.

