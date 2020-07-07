'Godzilla Vs Kong' Prequel Comic Book's Synopsis Reveals Highly-anticipated Film's Plot

The highly anticipated Godzilla vs Kong's film has been delayed to next year due to the on-going global COVID-19 pandemic. However, the synopsis of the prequel comic book was recently released which sheds some light on what can the audience expect from the upcoming graphic novel. Although the film's release had to be postponed to next year, there are still plans for promoting the movie, including a pair of prequel comic books that focus on the titular monsters.

Godzilla vs Kong's prequel comic releases first synopsis

Recently, a synopsis for Godzilla vs Kong: Godzilla Dominion has been released which gives a brief insight into what fans can expect from the graphic novel when it is released. In addition to that, the synopsis also sheds some light on what will happen when the two behemoths will clash on the big screen. The four MonsterVerse titles by Legendary Comics include Kong and Godzilla's prequel books, The Art of Godzilla vs. Kong and a Kong Picture book.

The synopsis of the prequel comic reveals that it will be a unique story that picks up after the events occurred in 2019's film Godzilla: King of the Monsters, where the reign of Godzilla has begun and the Titans have risen as well. The comic will be told entirely from Godzilla's point of view.

The graphic novel also brings new insights into the King of the Monsters, including his habitats, challenges, ancient rivalries, and encounters with the new Titans. However, his new era of dominance is tested, as a forthcoming confrontation with another king awaits.

A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging platform and shared a thread with several screenshots from the upcoming books. The thread reveals that Godzilla seemingly finds his way to the home of Kong, Skull Island. Check out his Twitter thread below:

4 New #MonsterVerse Titles - Legendary Comics



-A Godzilla Prequel Graphic Novel To Godzilla vs. Kong

(from Godzilla's POV, understanding his character)

-A Kong Prequel Graphic Novel To Godzilla vs. Kong

-Kong Picture Book(More for younger audiences)

-The Art of Godzilla vs. Kong pic.twitter.com/A8PGobgp4u — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) May 21, 2020

Following the worldwide success of 2014’s Godzilla, followed 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, and 2019's highly anticipated film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Warner Bros. Pictures’ along with Legendary Entertainment’s cinematic Monsterverse bring Godzilla vs Kong: Godzilla Dominion.

The epic action-adventure film will pit two of the greatest beats in the history of motion pictures, against each other. The film will showcase the fearsome Godzilla against the mighty Kong, with humanity caught in the balance. The film is slated to release next year in 2021.

