Golden Globes 2020: 'Chernobyl' Wins Best Limited Television Series Award

HBO's 5 episode mini- web series Chernobyl won an award for the best-limited television series at the Golden Globes 2020. The HBO original is a five-episode series that gripped the audiences with its factual content on the nuclear reactor disaster in the Ukrainian town in 1986. The hit TV series cast features Emily Watson, Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgård in prominent roles. Stellan Skarsgård also won an award under the best supporting actor category.

Congratulations to Chernobyl - Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/wUy5JVsSy2 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

After the win, Jared Harris thanked HBO for providing the platform and responded to Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais' statement that the best actors are working with online streaming platform Netflix by saying that everything is not about Netflix.

Harris went on to thank the crews and the companies that backed the show. He also said that Chernobyl is dedicated to all those who protected others from the effects of one of the worst man-made disasters. Jared Harris was nominated for best actor in a limited television series but lost out to veteran actor Russell Crowe, who won the award for his character of Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice.

Chernobyl

Chernobyl is a 2019 historical drama that focuses on the 1986 nuclear reactor disaster and all those who laid down their lives to protect Europe from one of the worst man-made disasters. The critically acclaimed mini-series has been created and written by Craig Mazin and has been directed by Johan Renck.

Its story revolves around the nuclear plant disaster, telling a story on how and when it started alongside telling about people responsible for the disaster. It also talks about both women and men who fought and lost lives to contain the Chernobyl disaster. The mini-series showcases lesser-known facts such as the firefighters who were the first responders alongside the volunteers and miners who were given the task of digging a tunnel under reactor 4. The first episode released on May 6, 2019, and the last episode aired on June 3. The HBO original won awards for Outstanding limited series, directing and writing at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

(With inputs from agencies)

