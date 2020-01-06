Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Wins 'Best Actor In A Motion Picture' Award

American actor Joaquin Phoenix has won the 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture' award at Golden Globes 2020 for his appearance in Joker. The actor stole the show for the self-titled film beating the records of Christian Bale and Adam Driver for the prestigious prize. Phoenix played one of the troubled characters which was one of the most anticipated and highest-grossing movies in 2019. His performance has been one of the outstanding performances of 2019 with a unique style and full of commitment.

Congratulations to Joaquin Phoenix - Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama - Joker (@jokermovie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/78Y5FewsLj — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

About the plot

The plot revolves around a dark, standalone look into the life of Batman's nemesis, and uncovers the story of a man who is rejected by society which resulted in making him into a seemingly heartless man. According to the reports, Joker also got an eight-minute standing ovation after it was premiered at the Venice Film Festival. It managed to garner more than $1 billion worldwide in the box office. Joker has been rated as the IMDb's highest-rated film of 2019. Currently, it has an IMDb rating of 8.7. The film has been helmed by Todd Phillips and is expected to bag a lot of awards this year.

Todd Phillips praises Phoenix's performance

The director of the movie said that he could not have imagined the role played by anyone else and added that he is the greatest actor. The 44-year-old actor has physically exerted himself to play the role. He lost around 52lbs to play the character which is considered as commitment. Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is one of the most talked-about movies in recent times. It was critically acclaimed and was a big hit at the box-office. With its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the film has gone on to receive several accolades worldwide. Recently, the film made it to the American Film Institute's top ten movie list of 2019.

