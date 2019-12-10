The Debate
The Debate
Golden Globes 2020 Leaves Social Media Disappointed Over No Female Director Nomination

Hollywood News

Golden Globes 2020 have once again not nominated any female directors for the Best Director category. Read on to know more details about this nomination snub.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
golden globes 2020

Golden Globes 2020 is receiving severe criticism on social media due to their alleged female director snub in the 'Best Director'  category. The award ceremony and the HFPA previously received the same criticism back in 2018 when not a single female director was nominated for the 'Best Director' category. Read on to know more.

Golden Globes 2020 snubs female directors once again

Golden Globes 2020 recently announced their list of nominations for the year. But the HFPA and the award ceremony itself is receiving severe backlash on social media as no female directors have been nominated for the 'Best Director' category. The nominees for this category include Bong Joon – Ho director of Parasite, 1917 director Sam Mendes, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time in…Hollywood. Lulu Wang the director of The Farewell, Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers, Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Marielle Heller for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Olivia Wilde for Booksmart were all snubbed from the nominations this year. Several social media showed their outrage about this issue. Many people also noticed how several actors of colour were also not nominated in their respective categories.

Social media reactions

2018 Female Director snub 

As mentioned earlier, similar circumstances were evidenced during the Golden Globes 2018 nominations. Not a single female director was nominated for the 'Best Director' category. During the award function, Natalie Portman was the presenter for the 'Best Director' award and she did not miss a chance to point out about the nomination snub. Natalie said, "here are all the male nominees" while announcing the nominations for the 'Best Director' category.

