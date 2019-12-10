Golden Globes 2020 Leaves Social Media Disappointed Over No Female Director Nomination

Golden Globes 2020 is receiving severe criticism on social media due to their alleged female director snub in the 'Best Director' category. The award ceremony and the HFPA previously received the same criticism back in 2018 when not a single female director was nominated for the 'Best Director' category. Read on to know more.

Golden Globes 2020 snubs female directors once again

Golden Globes 2020 recently announced their list of nominations for the year. But the HFPA and the award ceremony itself is receiving severe backlash on social media as no female directors have been nominated for the 'Best Director' category. The nominees for this category include Bong Joon – Ho director of Parasite, 1917 director Sam Mendes, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time in…Hollywood. Lulu Wang the director of The Farewell, Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers, Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Marielle Heller for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Olivia Wilde for Booksmart were all snubbed from the nominations this year. Several social media showed their outrage about this issue. Many people also noticed how several actors of colour were also not nominated in their respective categories.

Social media reactions

In the year of Fleabag, Killing Eve, Little Women, When They See Us, Booksmart, Harriet, Hustlers, Late Night and many more...



No lady writers.

No lady directors.

Again. #GoldenGlobe https://t.co/dO13bRGqU6 — Caitlin D. Fryers 📚 (@cdemrys) December 9, 2019

Lupita Nyong'o was SNUBBED from the #GoldenGlobe . Her performance in “US” was well deserved for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama pic.twitter.com/MpSCzLkwIC — Socialist fraternal kiss (@holakebin) December 9, 2019

I pisses me off to no end that no women directors were nominated at the #goldenglobe yet a beautiful show, anne with an e, with so many female directors & writers, etc was just cancelled. Thats bullshit. #renewannewithane — Alex || #renewannewithane (@awae4ever) December 9, 2019

My 17 y/o daughter is a budding filmmaker & looks forward to the #GoldenGlobe nominations.



1st thing she texted me this morning was how disappointing it was that not a single woman was nominated for Best Director.



Then she saw saw how overwhelmingly white the nominations were. — Shaun King (@shaunking) December 9, 2019

2018 Female Director snub

As mentioned earlier, similar circumstances were evidenced during the Golden Globes 2018 nominations. Not a single female director was nominated for the 'Best Director' category. During the award function, Natalie Portman was the presenter for the 'Best Director' award and she did not miss a chance to point out about the nomination snub. Natalie said, "here are all the male nominees" while announcing the nominations for the 'Best Director' category.

