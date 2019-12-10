Jennifer Lopez Cannot Contain Excitement Over Her Golden Globes Nomination | WATCH

Jennifer Lopez expressed her excitement over receiving a nomination for the role of Ramona Vega in the movie Hustlers at the Golden Globes this year. Jennifer Lopez played the role of a stripper in the film Hustlers. Read on to know more about this story.

Jennifer Lopez cannot contain her excitement over Golden Globes nomination

Jennifer Lopez, in several interviews, has talked about the difficulties she faced while shooting for her film Hustlers. The movie Hustlers is based on a leading media publication’s article and was one of the critically acclaimed films of the year. Jennifer Lopez’s performance as Ramona Vega, a high-end stripper, was appreciated by the critics and the audience.

After receiving a critical appreciation for performance in Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez was in for a surprise when she received a Golden Globe nomination. Jennifer Lopez has been nominated for the 'Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture' category this year. Jennifer shared her excitement about this nomination in an Instagram post.

In this video, the actor said that she just woke up and heard the news about her nomination. She thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the incredible honour. She felt humbled and happy that she was recognised for the role of Ramona. She also mentioned her last nomination at the Golden Globes for the role of Selena in the movie of the same name. She ended the video by telling her fans that she will see them at the award function. Check out Jennifer Lopez’s post about her Golden Globe nomination here.

Apart from JLo Hustlers starred Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart, singer Lizzo, Cardi B, and several seasoned actors. The film has been written and directed by Lorene Scarfaria. The film’s storyline follows the lives of strippers who begin to steal money from rich stock traders and CEOs who visit their clubs. Jennifer Lopez, apart from playing a supporting role in the film, is also the producer of Hustlers.

