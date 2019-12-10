Jennifer Aniston As 'Rachel Green' Cannot Contain Her Excitement For Golden Globes | WATCH

Jennifer Aniston could not contain her excitement over The Morning Show being nominated for several Golden Globe awards this year. Jennifer took to Instagram to share her excitement about the nominations via an Instagram post. Read on to know more about this story.

Jennifer Aniston cannot contain her excitement for Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston’s new show The Morning Show has been one of the most critically appreciated shows of 2019. The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. Now, the show has received several nominations at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

Jennifer Aniston, the lead actor of the show, could not contain her excitement about the show receiving three nominations in major categories. She took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback video with co-star Reese Witherspoon. In the video, Jennifer and Reese are reacting to a scene from the F.R.I.E.N.D.S episode where Reese played the role of Jill Green, the sister of Rachel Green. The reaction shared by Jennifer is a throwback from the promotional tour for their current Apple Plus series.

Jennifer Aniston captioned this video by stating that the Green sisters (Rachael and Jill Green) shared the same expression this morning when they received the news of the Golden Globe nominations on the internet. She then went on to congratulate the entire team of The Morning Show and also tagged the Golden Globes official page. Several of Jennifer Aniston’s colleagues and friends from the industry congratulated her on the news. Chelsea Handler, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Sara Foster, and several others commented on the post. Check out Jennifer Aniston’s post here.

The Morning Show has been nominated for the 'Best TV Series – Drama'. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon both have been nominated for the 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama' category. These nominations also mark the first entry of Apple TV Plus at the Golden Globes.

