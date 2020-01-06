The Debate
The Debate
Golden Globes 2020: List Of Winners In The Various Categories

Hollywood News

Golden Globes 2020 was held on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Artists from various facets of the film and television industry were awarded for their excellent work.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
golden globes 2020

The 77th Golden Globe Awards was aired on Sunday, January 5, 2020, and this year it was hosted by the After Life star Ricky Gervais, who was seen hosting the award function for the fifth time. Ricky had warned the audience about how he is going to be as mean as ever and stated that ‘they are just jokes.’ The nominees of the award show were announced on December 9, 2019. Read on to know more about the winners of the 77th Golden Globe Awards, who were honoured for their work in the year 2019.

READ | Sonam Kapoor Congratulates 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Team For Golden Globe Win

Winners of the 77th Golden Globe

  • Best film – drama

1917 – WINNER

Nominations: The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story, and The Two Popes

 

  • Best actress in a film – drama

Renée Zellweger for Judy – WINNER

Nominations: Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, and Charlize Theron for Bombshell.

READ | Leonardo DiCaprio Backs Golden Globes' Menu Going Vegan In 2020; Tweets In Support
 

  • Best actor in a film – drama

Joaquin Phoenix for Joker – WINNER

Nominations: Christian Bale for Ford v Ferrari, Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.

 

  • Best film – musical or comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Nominations: Dolemite is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out, Rocketman

READ | Golden Globes 2020 Leaves Social Media Disappointed Over No Female Director Nomination
 

  • Best score – film

Joker – WINNER

Nominations: Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, and Motherless Brooklyn

 

  • Best limited series or TV film

Chernobyl – WINNER

Nominations: Catch-22, Fosse/Verdon, The Loudest Voice, Unbelievable

READ | 'Golden Globe So White' Trends On Twitter; Netizens Call The Nominations 'shameful'
 

  • Best director – film

Sam Mendes, 1917 – WINNER

Nominations: Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

  • Best song – film

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman – WINNER

Nominations: Beautiful Ghosts from Cats, Into the Unknown from Frozen II, Spirit from The Lion King, Stand Up from Harriet

 

  • Best screenplay – film

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Nominations: Marriage Story, Parasite, The Two Popes, The Irishman

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
