Golden Globes 2020: List Of Winners In The Various Categories

The 77th Golden Globe Awards was aired on Sunday, January 5, 2020, and this year it was hosted by the After Life star Ricky Gervais, who was seen hosting the award function for the fifth time. Ricky had warned the audience about how he is going to be as mean as ever and stated that ‘they are just jokes.’ The nominees of the award show were announced on December 9, 2019. Read on to know more about the winners of the 77th Golden Globe Awards, who were honoured for their work in the year 2019.

Winners of the 77th Golden Globe

Best film – drama

1917 – WINNER

Nominations: The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story, and The Two Popes

Best actress in a film – drama

Renée Zellweger for Judy – WINNER

Nominations: Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, and Charlize Theron for Bombshell.

Best actor in a film – drama

Joaquin Phoenix for Joker – WINNER

Nominations: Christian Bale for Ford v Ferrari, Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.

Best film – musical or comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Nominations: Dolemite is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out, Rocketman

Best score – film

Joker – WINNER

Nominations: Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, and Motherless Brooklyn

Best limited series or TV film

Chernobyl – WINNER

Nominations: Catch-22, Fosse/Verdon, The Loudest Voice, Unbelievable

Best director – film

Sam Mendes, 1917 – WINNER

Nominations: Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best song – film

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman – WINNER

Nominations: Beautiful Ghosts from Cats, Into the Unknown from Frozen II, Spirit from The Lion King, Stand Up from Harriet

Best screenplay – film

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Nominations: Marriage Story, Parasite, The Two Popes, The Irishman

