'Golden Globe So White' Trends On Twitter; Netizens Call The Nominations 'shameful'

Golden Globes 2020 and the HFPA are receiving heavy criticism online over the alleged whitewashing that has been done in this year’s nomination list. The Golden Globes recently announced their nominations for the year but several people noticed the evident whitewashing in the nominations and took to Twitter to express their outrage. Read on to know more about this story.

'Golden Globes so white' trends on Twitter

Golden Globes 2020 nominations were recently announced. Films like Marriage Story, The Irishman, and Parasite are in the lead. The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon was the debut of Apple TV Plus at the Golden Globes. But amidst all of these achievements and nominations, the Golden Globes 2020 and HFPA are receiving severe backlash. Many social media users took to Twitter to express the whitewashing that has taken place this year. These social media users were quick to point at several nomination snubs that happened this year. For example, Lupita Nyong’o was not nominated in the 'Best Actress' category for the movie Us. Another example was no nominations for the Emmy-nominated series When They See Us.

Social media reactions

So, not a single nomination for Ava Duvernay and When They See Us despite the fact that it was one of the most powerful, impactful shows of the year? I wonder why 🤔#GoldenGlobesSoWhite #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/cr620Qqp8r — The Cali Nerd (@TheCaliNerd) December 9, 2019

let’s talk about how the cast of when they see us, Lupita, Zendaya and Regina gave buzz worthy performances but they were snubbed for Golden Globes. And what do they all have in common? 🧐🧐🧐 #GoldenGlobesSoWhite pic.twitter.com/McQ9pdjZUE — 🌒 (@_sahana8_) December 10, 2019

Lupita getting straight ROBBED for not being nominated for her role in US. That movie was a straight up mind fuck and NO ONE could’ve played that part better than her #LupitaNyongo #US #GoldenGlobesSoWhite — sourabh (@_smgcf) December 10, 2019

So is there a #GoldenGlobesSoWhite hashtag yet? These nominations are shameful.



And why do some male categories get 5 nominees, and female categories just get 4? #GoldenGlobesSoMale ?#goldenglobes2020 pic.twitter.com/LL9xTG5A66 — Alex Marco (@TheAlexMarco) December 9, 2019

