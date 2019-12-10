The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Golden Globe So White' Trends On Twitter; Netizens Call The Nominations 'shameful'

Hollywood News

Golden Globes 2020 is receiving heavy criticism over the apparent whitewashing brought to notice by social media users. Read on to know more about the story.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
golden globes 2020

Golden Globes 2020 and the HFPA are receiving heavy criticism online over the alleged whitewashing that has been done in this year’s nomination list. The Golden Globes recently announced their nominations for the year but several people noticed the evident whitewashing in the nominations and took to Twitter to express their outrage. Read on to know more about this story.

'Golden Globes so white' trends on Twitter

Golden Globes 2020 nominations were recently announced. Films like Marriage Story, The Irishman, and Parasite are in the lead. The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon was the debut of Apple TV Plus at the Golden Globes. But amidst all of these achievements and nominations, the Golden Globes 2020 and HFPA are receiving severe backlash. Many social media users took to Twitter to express the whitewashing that has taken place this year. These social media users were quick to point at several nomination snubs that happened this year. For example, Lupita Nyong’o was not nominated in the 'Best Actress' category for the movie Us. Another example was no nominations for the Emmy-nominated series When They See Us.

Social media reactions

Also Read |  Jennifer Aniston As 'Rachel Green' Cannot Contain Her Excitement For Golden Globes

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Cannot Contain Excitement Over Her Golden Globes Nomination

Also Read | Ricky Gervais Returns As Host Of 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards

Also Read | Golden Globe 2020: Here Are The Nominations For All The Major Award Categories

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG