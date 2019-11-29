The Debate
Tom Hanks Reads Out Some Of The Nicest Tweets On The Internet

Hollywood News

Tom Hanks reads out some of the nicest tweets on the Internet in a video posted by Twitter Movies. The Hollywood star discusses 6 tweets that went viral.

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tom Hanks

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks in a video by Twitter Movies read out a series of nicest tweets on the internet. The video consists of six heartwarming tweets that will make anyone's day. At the beginning of the video, he introduces himself saying: "Hi. I am, Tom Hanks and I am going to read some of the nicest tweets on the internet".  The two-minute video was posted on Twitter by the account, Twitter Movies, on November 28 and has been viewed over 8.1M times!

Hanks' list of nicest tweets

The first tweet that Tom readout that read was about a former employee at McDonald's named Cody Bondarchuk who added an extra chicken nugget to every plate of ten pieces that he made. The Hollywood star said "Kudos" to the guy for "feeding the world a little bit better". Then Hanks read a tweet of a woman who narrated an incident about a man sitting next to her on the train who switched on the subtitles so that she could get the episode. To this Hanks said: "Who doesn't love to read along with The Office?". The third tweet on Hanks' list was about a girl who recently had a breakup and came home to find a million-dollar message from her father that she is his number 1. Hank went all emotional and said: "I'm going to start crying again because that's absolutely beautiful". He added, "Whoever broke up with you, is a dope". The fourth tweet was about an old woman who posted the picture of her neighbor's cat in the mailbox along with a cute message. Hanks seemed to like the cat's name "Chips". The fifth tweet that Hanks read was about a dog named Bear who helps Koalas by detecting the lost and injured. Hanks found it really amusing and suggested that there should be a Disney movie on the issue. The sixth and last tweet was about a girl who wondered if a guy loved her by feeding her Shawarma saying he didn't want her to be hungry. To this, Hanks answered: "Not necessarily" "He just might be one of the classiest human beings on planet Earth". Take a look at the world's nicest tweets.

