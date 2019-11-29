Tom Hanks Reads Out Some Of The Nicest Tweets On The Internet

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks in a video by Twitter Movies read out a series of nicest tweets on the internet. The video consists of six heartwarming tweets that will make anyone's day. At the beginning of the video, he introduces himself saying: "Hi. I am, Tom Hanks and I am going to read some of the nicest tweets on the internet". The two-minute video was posted on Twitter by the account, Twitter Movies, on November 28 and has been viewed over 8.1M times!

Read: 'Hotel Mumbai' Director Anthony Maras: People Deeply Bond When Something Terrible Happens

Hanks' list of nicest tweets

The first tweet that Tom readout that read was about a former employee at McDonald's named Cody Bondarchuk who added an extra chicken nugget to every plate of ten pieces that he made. The Hollywood star said "Kudos" to the guy for "feeding the world a little bit better". Then Hanks read a tweet of a woman who narrated an incident about a man sitting next to her on the train who switched on the subtitles so that she could get the episode. To this Hanks said: "Who doesn't love to read along with The Office?". The third tweet on Hanks' list was about a girl who recently had a breakup and came home to find a million-dollar message from her father that she is his number 1. Hank went all emotional and said: "I'm going to start crying again because that's absolutely beautiful". He added, "Whoever broke up with you, is a dope". The fourth tweet was about an old woman who posted the picture of her neighbor's cat in the mailbox along with a cute message. Hanks seemed to like the cat's name "Chips". The fifth tweet that Hanks read was about a dog named Bear who helps Koalas by detecting the lost and injured. Hanks found it really amusing and suggested that there should be a Disney movie on the issue. The sixth and last tweet was about a girl who wondered if a guy loved her by feeding her Shawarma saying he didn't want her to be hungry. To this, Hanks answered: "Not necessarily" "He just might be one of the classiest human beings on planet Earth". Take a look at the world's nicest tweets.

Read: Hollywood Besties Who Have Been Friends For Several Years. Here Is A List

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood for some Nice Tweets, read by @tomhanks himself! pic.twitter.com/hwrLU5Vqu8 — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) November 27, 2019

I worked at McDonald’s for two and a half years and I put 11 nuggets in almost every 10-piece I made — Cody Bondarchuk 🌾 (@codybondarchuk) November 16, 2019

The guy next to me on the train was watching the office, so naturally I not so subtly watched along. He noticed me watching with him and turned on the subtitles. I hope he knows that I would die for him tbh. — Iman 👁 (@chebaiman) March 20, 2018

Read: Kim Kardashian Swiftly Shuts Down Rumours Of Kanye Disowning Two Of Their Children

i got broken up with today and i came home to this pic.twitter.com/nh3h9SuN1X — alex reiley! (@itsalexreiley) March 28, 2018

An old lady took a photo of my cat Chips, went to the trouble of getting it developed and then put it in our letterbox this morning 😭😍 🐈 pic.twitter.com/JYkzU3W9Bn — Mielebee (@mielebeep) May 10, 2019

Read: Ana De Armas Initially Declined Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out'

This is Bear. He was abandoned as a puppy due to his OCD, but quickly found a new life as a koala detection dog. As wildfires devastate Australia’s east coast, Bear is doing his best to locate any injured or misplaced koalas. He’s their unexpected savior, and our thirteenth 15/10 pic.twitter.com/dWe8tWbEJo — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 21, 2019

told this guy who sits next to me in dental class abt how I skip lunch just to get to class on time and the next day he pulls out a hot chicken shawarma out of his bag for me sayin he doesnt want me to be hungry is he in love with me yes or no — Sana (@sanaqadeerr) September 7, 2019

Read: Lizzie McGuire Actor Hilary Duff Feels Pressure About The Reboot





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.