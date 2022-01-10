Golden Globes 2022: Full List Of Winners; 'The Power Of The Dog', 'Succession' Win Big

The most awaited award night, Golden Globe Awards 2022, took place online on Sunday, January 9, 2022. This year's award ceremony was an exclusive affair that was not live-streamed. The winners of the night were announced via their official website and social media handles. Golden Globe Awards recognised and honoured the talents of film and television for the year 2021.

The previous year, 2021, saw a plethora of content make its way to both OTT platforms and theatres. Various films and shows turned out to be record-breaking and were much lauded by the audience. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, therefore, honoured the most talented content at the Golden Globes 2022. The Power Of The Dog, Succession and more made historic wins. Here is the complete list of winners.

Complete list of Golden Globes 2022 winners (Motion Picture)

Best Motion Picture (Drama): The Power Of The Dog

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama): Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama): Will Smith for King Richards

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy): West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy): Rachel Zegler for West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy): Andrew Garfeild for tick, tick...BOOM

Best Motion Picture (Animated): Encanto

Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language): Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Kodi Smith-McPhee for The Power Of The Dog

Best Director of a Motion Picture: Jane Campion for The Power Of The Dog

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture: Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer for Dune

Best Original Song: No Time To Die from No Time To Die. Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Complete list of Golden Globes 2022 winners (Television)

Best Television Series (Drama): Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama): Michaela Jae Rodriguez for Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama): Jeremy Strong for Succession

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy): Hacks

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy): Jean Smart for Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy): Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television: The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Kate Winslet for Mare Of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Michael Keaton for Dopesick

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television: Sarah Snook for Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television" O Yeong-su for Squid Game

Image: Instagram/@succession/@powerofthedogfilm