Golden Globes: Jane Fonda Gets Lifetime Achievement Award, Says Hollywood Needs Diversity

Hollywood legend Jane Fonda is felicitated with the lifetime achievement award at the 78th Golden Globes award ceremony. As per the reports, after the award ceremony, she was seen focusing on much deeper issues within the industry and called out for more diversity in Hollywood. The actor and social activist thanked the "community of storytellers" for their crucial role. Jane Fonda attended the award ceremony in person at Beverly Hills in California wearing a slick all-white suit and said her late father, Oscar winner Henry Fonda would be so proud of her career that she has been honoured with the Golden Globes highest honour.

Jane Fonda won the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award for her "outstanding contribution" to the world of entertainment at the Golden Globes 2021 award ceremony on Sunday, February 28. Fonda's illustrious and decades-long career in film and television includes leading roles in blockbusters such as Klute, The China Syndrome, and 9 to 5. In her career, Jane Fonda has won seven Golden Globes and been nominated for fifteen more. Fonda won her first Golden Globe for Tall Story in 1960 and last she was nominated for her supporting role in 2015 comedy-drama Youth.

Jane Fonda's off-screen life

Jane Fonda is known for her political stands and her activism and was even once arrested directly on the orders given by the then Richard Nixon administration for her stand on the Vietnam war. Fonda was also one of the 1,600 Americans who were put under surveillance by the government during the Vietnam war during the late 60s. She even campaigned for civil rights and advocated for feminism in various social events and opposed the Iraq War and taken a strong stand about Environmentalism.



She has been awarded two Academy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, seven Golden Globe Awards, and now the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the golden globes night. This lifetime achievement award is given annually to an “individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment". Fonda's autobiography, My Life So Far, was published by Random House on April 5, 2005. The book describes her life as a series of three acts, each lasting thirty years, and declares that her third "act" will be her most important, partly due to her commitment towards the Christian faith, and that it will decide what she will be remembered for.



