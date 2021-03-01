Golden Globes 2021: Jane Fonda Honoured With Prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award

At the Golden Globes 2021 award ceremony on Sunday, February 28, American actor Jane Fonda received the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award for her "outstanding contribution" to the world of entertainment. The honour recognises Fonda's illustrious and decades-long career in films and television, where she starred in top-grossing films like Klute, The China Syndrome and 9 to 5. Jane Fonda already has seven Golden Globe awards to her credit, with fifteen nominations spanning her career. Read more to know about Jane Fonda and her career in film television and other credits in Hollywood.

More about the 9 to 5 star Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda is well known for her performances in Klute (1971) and Coming Home (1978), both of which garnered her the Oscar for Best Actress twice in the 1970s. Much recently, she has been more active on television with the Netflix series Grace And Frankie. Her other recent film credits include Book Club (2018) and Youth (2015). She is also well known for her performances in The Electric Horseman, Barefoot in the Park and Julia. One of her biggest commercial successes was the release of her first 'exercise video' in 1982 titled Jane Fonda's Workout which became massively popular selling 17 million copies and spawned several sequels. Jane Fonda recently starred in a documentary titled 9 to 5 (2020), a film that revolves around 9to5, an organization established to improve working conditions and ensuring the rights of women and families.

Fonda is highly active and equally distinguished for her active political stances, among which she protested for the Vietnam War, campaigned for civil rights, and advocacy for feminism. Currently, Fonda is at the forefront of the Fire Drill Fridays campaign as a national movement to raise awareness about the climate crisis across the globe. Likewise, she also co-founded the Women's Media Center in 2005, an organization that works to amplify the voices of women in the media through advocacy, media and leadership training, and the creation of original content.

Congratulations to @Janefonda on receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight's #GoldenGlobes! 👏 Here we take a look back at her legendary career. pic.twitter.com/isFRH7vW8R — IMDb (@IMDb) March 1, 2021

More about the Cecil B. DeMille Award and its past recipients

The Cecille B. DeMille Award is the highest honour given out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is the organisation behind the Golden Globes. Last year, actor Tom Hanks received the prestigious honour. The awards past recipients include actor Robert De Niro, Sophia Loren, the late Sean Connery, television show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey, filmmaker Martin Scorsese, Jodie Foster, Steven Spielberg, and Meryl Streep.

