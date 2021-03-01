Did Al Pacino Fall Asleep At Golden Globes 2021? See Video Here

The Golden Globes 2021 awards telecast was full of several memorable moments. One such incident involves the legendary actor Al Pacino. The veteran Hollywood actor is now trending all over social media because of his footage from the awards ceremony. In the footage that is going viral on social media, the 80-year-old actor seems like taking a nap on the video telecast. The footage has sent Twitter into a frenzy with many people wondering did Al Pacino fall asleep at Golden Globes. For all the people who are eager to know about Al Pacino sleeping at Golden Globes 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

Did Al Pacino fall asleep at Golden Globes 2021?

The iconic actor was nominated in the ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Drama Series’ category for his role on Amazon Prime’s Hunters. The clip that is going viral is when Josh O'Connor was accepting his win for the category. Just before The Crown actor Josh O'Connor won the prize, the screen showed five nominees and Al Pacino was one of them. In the video, Al Pacino appears to have closed his eyes or was looking in a downward direction until he suddenly looked front and centre with a jerky motion. Here is a look at the Al Pacino sleeping at Golden Globes 2021 video.

yall just had to wake al pacino up from his nap huh pic.twitter.com/4iUvhPzWk7 — Nariman△⃒⃘ (@slytherinus) March 1, 2021

Al Pacino has not yet reacted to the viral video. Other actors who were nominated in the same category were, Jason Bateman (Ozark), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason). Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to the viral video.

Also Read | Is Al Pacino Mephisto In WandaVision? Possible WandaVision Spoiler Hits At Pacino's Role

Also Read | Where Was 'Scarface' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of This Al Pacino Starrer

Netizens react to Al Pacino's viral moment

As soon as the video started doing the rounds on the internet, a lot of people took to their social media handles and talked about the incident. Many people had a good laugh at the video while several users also called it an understandable and natural event. One such user wrote, “Al Pacino sleeping at the #GoldenGlobes is the most I've ever related to a celebrity.” While another user found it relatable and felt that Al Pacino is him at every Zoom meeting that could have been an email. One user was pretty firm that Al Pacino was asleep during the telecast and said, “Al Pacino was definitely asleep on this #GoldenGlobes zoom call." Here is a look at some of the reactions to Al Pacino’s video.

Al Pacino sleeping at the #GoldenGlobes is the most I’ve ever related to a celebrity. pic.twitter.com/uJGoDXzFIv — Peter Martino (@RetepM82) March 1, 2021

Al Pacino was definitely asleep on this #GoldenGlobes zoom call pic.twitter.com/GBVvtVLqHz — Wesley Boutilier (@WesleyBout) March 1, 2021

Al Pacino had better things to do than to be on Zoom 😂🤣😂🤣 #GoldenGlobes — BeeJay (@BeeRayJones) March 1, 2021

Al Pacino is me https://t.co/ljaz0eye5b — Robert Welch II (@WelchRobertII) March 1, 2021

Al Pacino is me in every Zoom meeting that could have been an email pic.twitter.com/SxY3FyzzVe — Momina. 💭 (@toppingofirony) March 1, 2021

Also Read | Golden Globes 2021: Posthumous Win For Chadwick Boseman For 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Also Read | Golden Globes 2021: Jane Fonda Honoured With Prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award

Image Credits: A Still from Hunters trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.