Goldie Hawn Talks About 'First Wives Club' Reunion In The 'The Christmas Chronicles 2'

Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler will be seen together in The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2, reported ET. Fans will soon get to see First Wives Club reunion happen for a new movie which will release on Netflix. Read ahead to know more about the film and what the stars had to say about the same.

Goldie Hawn recently talked about her new film with ET. She started by mentioning that the script had been approved and that a draft has been given to the Christmas Chronicles 2 cast. She further added that they were 'inching' their way towards the movie.

The actor further added that she thought the film's worth was in its execution. Goldie added that 'It's the writing and the execution', that she and other cast members can play around with and improvise. She also compared the filmmaking to 'Tabla playing' where each artist would listen to one another and improvise.

Goldie further spoke about working with Kurt again and mentioned that it was just wonderful working 'together'. She further added that the entire cast was really awesome as well. The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 premieres on Netflix on Nov. 25.

Reports added that the three stars will play the role of three women who are forced to spend Christmas together with their kids and grandkids. The twist is that these three women were married to the same man and now are stuck together as the man is dead. The movie is going to a film filled with drama and adventure.

About Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Fans will also see Kurt Russells in the movie. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been dating each other since Valentine's Day 1983. The couple has stuck by each other for 36 years and Goldie was still very happy to work with him. Talking about one of the best Goldie Hawn's movies, First Wives Club came out in 1996. The film was directed by Hugh Wilson. It cast -

Diane Keaton as Annie MacDuggan-Paradis

Bette Midler as Brenda Morelli-Cushman

Goldie Hawn as Elise Eliot-Atchison

Maggie Smith as Gunilla Garson Goldberg

Sarah Jessica Parker as Shelly Stewart

