Netflix’s Dream Of Getting 'picture With Virat Kohli’ Comes True, Netizens Say 'you Won'

On November 17, Netflix India tweeted that its dream of getting a picture with Virat Kohli had finally come true after the captain of the India national team posted an image of himself watching a Netflix series. Sharing a still from his "quarantine diaries", the cricketer who is currently in Australia was clad in his "un-ironed T-shirt" and was comfortably watching a good series on Netflix snuggled on his couch. Kohli arrived in Australia for India's upcoming bilateral series, starting from November 27. Taking note of the Indian skipper's tweet who is currently on a 14-day mandatory quarantine, Netflix India wrote excitedly, "That's us on the computer screen!" Netflix further revealed that it had been hoping to share the screen with the cricket fame for quite some time now.

That's us on the computer screen!

Our dream of getting a picture with Virat Kohli has finally come true 😭 https://t.co/4krtYUaa6K — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 17, 2020

Meanwhile, as Kohli provided a glimpse of his isolation routine amidst adhering to the stay at home protocol, fans speculated if he was binge-watching his wife actress Anushka Sharma's production titled Bulbbul starring Tripti Dimri, Paoli Dam, Avinash Tiwary, and Rahul Bose. The horror film produced by the Bollywood actress is one of the Netflix originals from among the nine films to be produced by Anushka for Netflix India. The plot of the period drama revolves around superstition, hauntings, and mysterious deaths. However, husband Virat Kohli's laptop featured the main home page of Netflix, not making clear which series he was planning to indulge in. He was seen smiling as he posed for the camera confidently, with his laptop.

Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch and a good series to watch. 👌 pic.twitter.com/Yr26mHYCOL — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020

Amazon Prime rn pic.twitter.com/sPHa0gjXj4 — Tweeting Quarantino (@rohitadhikari92) November 17, 2020

Congrats Netflix!! You made it🥺 — 🐼bring back my angel (@_motupanda_) November 17, 2020

WE made it! 🥺❤️ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 17, 2020

Awww hope you get more of these soon!!!! — SHREYA❤🕊 (@virushkafitoor) November 17, 2020

Virat kohli is watching Netflix



!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — Gautam Aajra™ (@Gautam_Aajra) November 17, 2020

Kohli to go on paternity leave

Earlier, India's Talisman was granted paternity leave which he will avail post the Adelaide Test as he and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting a child. The former will play only six limited-overs matches and one Test as he confirmed in the media that he will return home as the baby is due in January. Kohli's post amassed over 126.7k likes as fans poured well wishes for the Indian captain. Many others dropped suggestions for the series that he must watch during his stay at home. "Watch the Mumbai Indians documentary and learn how to win trophies, please. Resigning as the skipper is the first step towards it," a fan wrote. "Watch Mirzapur, Prepare yourself for Australia series," another suggested. "Best Cricketer in World," third wrote.

