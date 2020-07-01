'Gossip Girl' Actor Penn Badgley Reveals Ex-GF Blake Lively Gifted Him First IPhone

Eight years after the beloved show Gossip Girl went off the air, actors Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford just had a virtual reunion for an online portal, in which they reminisced their days working on the show. During the chat, Chace Crawford spoke about Penn Badgley’s tribulations with his first iPhone and admitted that it was more about camera phones and not social media. Reacting to Chace Crawford’s claim, Penn Badgley mentioned that Blake Lively gifted him his first iPhone.

Penn Badgley remembered his conversation with Blake Lively and revealed that he had informed Blake Lively that the phone was very cumbersome, and didn't need it. The duo went on to remember their days working on the sets of Gossip Girl and Penn Badgley revealed that the show was an escape and seemed like it struck a certain cultural chord, as the show involved the ‘aspirational fantastical vision of excess and wealth’. Chace Crawford and Penn also reminisced the red-carpet treatment the Gossip Girl cast experienced and quickly shared the fond memories of a manager at the Palace, one of the show’s landmarks.

All about Gossip Girl:

Starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley in the leading roles, Gossip Girl follows the story of Blair Waldorf, who is the toast of the adolescent lot at the Upper East Side school and envied by one and all. But, her perfect life is unsettled when her ex-best friend enrolls at Blair's private school. Created by Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, Gossip Girl also stars Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford, Matthew Settle, Taylor Momsen and Zuzanna Szadkowski in prominent roles. Reportedly, the show ran on The CW network for six seasons from September 19, 2007, to December 17, 2012. If the reports are to be believed, a sequel series, headed by original executive producers Schwartz, Savage and Safran, will release in 2021 on the HBO Max streaming service.

Penn Badgley after Gossip Girl

Penn Badgely received immense appraisal for his work in the Netflix drama, You. Starring Penn, Ambyr Childers and Victoria Pedretti in the leading roles, You follows the story of a dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man, who goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by. Created by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, You also stars Elizabeth Lail and Luca Padovan in prominent roles.

