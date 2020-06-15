Actor Ed Westwick Recently Hinted At A Possible 'Gossip Girl' Return? Read Here

Ed Westwick who plays the role of Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl has hinted at some major development in that space. The actor uploaded a picture which hinted towards what could be a possible reboot for Gossip Girl. Even though no other cast member from the Gossip Girl team has spoken or addressed this, fans are excited as to what could be in store.

Ed Westwick’s character of Chuck Bass was one of the most loved characters from the show and thus watching him hint at a reboot has gotten fans excited.

Actor Ed Westwick hints at Gossip Girl return?

The actor uploaded the picture with a caption that said that he has something for fans. He also added the time saying at 1 pm he will reveal what the big surprise is. He closed the caption with the words, Hint xoxo. Fans were quick to relate it to the picture he shared, as that too had the black background with pink xoxo written over it.

Fans instantly took this as a hint for an upcoming Gossip Girl show. In no time the comments section was filled with people from all over the world asking Ed Westwick aka Chuck Bass whether a possible return was on the cards. Ed Westwick has not revealed anything or addressed it since then and hence fans eagerly wait for the big reveal.

However, according to a news portal, there may be a low possibility for the Gossip Girl return as Ed Westwick once in an interview mentioned a few things which concerned him.

In an interview with a news portal, Ed Westwick mentioned that he was not sure how Chuck Bass would fit in the current scenario if Gossip Girl was to get a reboot. He further added that he was not sure of what people have been reading up on but he was not sure if his character would even fit now. He continued that during his time on Gossip Girl, he was lucky to know all the people who worked with him. He said, that he would love to go back to working with them if that was something the makers would want.

