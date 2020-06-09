'Gossip Girl' Fan Spots An Amusing Oversight In An Extra's Outfit; Watch Video Here

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a worldwide lockdown and thus everyone is at home trying ways and means to pass time. A trend of rewatching old shows began not only in India but also in other countries as well. People have started discovering new things about these shows, and the most recent show that had a fan discover something about it is the American drama Gossip Girl.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday reveals names of biggest 'Gossip Girls' of Bollywood

Gossip Girl's extra wears only one shoe

Tiktok User @triciaerb3 took to her account to share a malfunction that she spotted in the show Gossip Girl. While the malfunction is not by any main star cast of the show and could be easily missed but it was caught on by the user and pointed out in a hilarious TikTok video. Here is the video made by her:

The video begins with the Gossip Girl fan showing the scene. One can see Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley in their roles as Blair Waldorf and Dan Humphery. It seems to be a party scene as the two walk hand in hand. The fan begins saying 'Can someone please tell me why this actress is only wearing one shoe?' She then zooms in towards the laptop and one can see how in the background, a girl is wearing one high-heeled sandal while the other is missing. The fan has added the caption 'Someone messed up'.

ALSO READ | 'Gossip Girl' reboot delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic? Read details here

As per a news source, the scene is from Season 5 Episode 3. The episode is named as 'Jewel of Denial'. Several of TikTok users commented on this video, trying to make sense of the scene. One user claimed that the other shoe must have broken and this she was told to stand anyway, believing that it will not come in the frame. Another person said that sometimes background actors have no idea that they might become a part of the scene and thus do not get fully dressed as the director says action.

(Source: @triciaerb3 TikTok)

ALSO READ | 'Gossip Girl' fame Blake Lively roped in to star in Shawn Lewy's post-apocalyptic thriller

This is not the first time when a person was able to catch a mistake on Gossip Girl. A few days ago, a fan pointed out yet another scene from Gossip Girl with a continuity error. In that scene, Serena Van der Woodsen, played by Blake Lively can be seen wearing a sleek dress in one scene. Immediately in the next one, she is wearing a pair of black sweatpants. It is from the fourth episode of Season 6 of the show:

ALSO READ | Blake Lively had major wardrobe malfunction in 'Gossip Girl' that went unnoticed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.