Know About Lizzo's Journey From A High School Flautist To The Grammy 2020

Born as Melissa Jefferson, Lizzo adopted the stage name with her debut album Lizzobangers. Released back in 2013, the album was not a popular one according to media reports. Lizzo had a six-year-long struggle until she owned 2019 with hits, awards, and accolades.

Her third album Cuz I Love You spearheaded her into mainstream fame. Even though Cuz I Love You performed well, fans discovered her two-year-old track Truth Hurts, which catapulted her into her reigning fame. According to reports, her music performs well with young listeners and is often considered as a fresh!

Lizzo's journey to Grammy 2020

According to reports from The Cut, Lizzo’s love for music was a childhood affair. She was trained in classical flute and later pursued music in her university days. According to reports, she participated in marching band in the University of Houston. According to an interview to NPR, Lizzo started the classical act as early as in eighth grade and continued until before her debut.

Lizzo’s song Truth Hurts from the album was part of the popular Netflix film Something Great To Thank. The song was played in the opening scene wherein actor Gina and DeWanda are seen dancing. his scene made people search for the BGM or the song.

This was the summer of 2019 which marks the beginning of Lizzo’s tremendous success. Lizzo was later declared as the Time's Entertainer of the Year of 2019.

Lizzo was nominated for the American Music Awards in 2019. Her fierce performances and rock-chic attitude on stage awed many. Lizzo debuts in her first Grammy in 2020.

She has received the highest nominations with eight categories. Lizzo is set to set the stage on fire with her singing, rapping, dancing, and flute playing skills.

