Grammy 2020 And Its Ongoing 'rigging' Allegations Get An Official Counter Statement

The Recording Academy has finally spoken about the rigging nominations allegation against them. This rigging allegation was a part of the many allegations that former Recording Academy chief Deborah Dugan made a part of in her complaint. The counter-statement released by the Grammys have described the entire nomination and voting process used by the academy.

Grammys deny rigging allegations

In an explosive interview with a media portal, Recording Academy’s ousted chief Deborah Dugan made several complaints against the recording academy. One of the notable complaints by Deborah was her claim that the Grammys are rigged. This claim by Deborah Dugan comes days before the Grammys 2020 is supposed to take place.

But now, the Recording Academy Chief Awards Officer Bill Freimuth has fired back with an official statement. In this official statement, Bill Freimuth has denied the rigging claim made by Dugan. The claim made Dugan states that an unidentified artist was represented by a board member from the bottom of the shortlisted nominees over Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran back in 2019.

A media portal has added the full statement in their report. Some excerpts from the statement declaring that it is the goal of the Recording Academy to ensure the Grammy Awards process is led in a fair and ethical manner. It also states that the voting members make their choices based solely on the artistic excellence and technical merits of eligible recordings.

The statement also directly addresses Dugan’s claim regarding the unidentified artist being pushed further due to personal relationships with the Recording Academy members. Bill’s statement counters this allegation by stating, “Spurious allegations claiming members or committees use our process to push forward nominations for artists they have relationships with are categorically false, misleading and wrong. This process is strictly enforced with everyone involved and has no exceptions.” The statement then went on to include an overview link of the entire voting process of the Grammys. Take a look: https://www.grammy.com/grammys/awards/voting-process

