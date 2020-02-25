Rihanna Received The President's Award; Here's Her Other Awards & Accolades Over The Years

Rihanna received the President’s Award at the 51st NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People) Awards yesterday on February 23, 2020. The President’s Award was given to Rihanna for her exceptional contribution as a public servant. The CEO of NAACP Derrick Johnson mentioned that Rihanna's entrepreneurial achievements helped her to set a record for this award as well. She is known to be the pop star who turned into a humanitarian when she first opened the Clara Lionel Foundation and has made substantial contributions since then. Here is a list of her awards and accolades that the Barbadian singer has garnered all these years.

All about Rihanna's Awards and accomplishments

Grammys, AMA, MTV awards, Billboard music awards

Rihanna has a collection of 9 Grammy awards (out of 33 nominations) to her name, a total of 13 American music awards and even 13 Billboard music awards. She also has garnered 7 MTV video music awards. She is the first female artist to have won the most wins in the Soul/R&B category. Riri also has the most wins in the Billboard awards record as well, winning a total of 12 awards until now.

BET Awards (Black Entertainment Television)

Rihanna has a total of 6 wins from her 29 nominations for the songs Live Your Life with T.I., Hard feat. Young Jeezy, Work ft Drake, and Loyalty ft Kendrick Lamar.

Awards where she won for each time she was nominated - BMI Awards, Canadian Radio Music Awards, FiFi Awards, Harvard Foundation for Interracial and Cultural Relations, Footwear News Achievement Awards, Swiss Music Awards, IFPI Hong Kong Top Sales Music Award, GAFFA Awards (Sweden), Glamour Magazine Women of the Year Awards, and CFDA Fashion Awards.

NAACP Awards - Rihanna has received six nominations till now. She won two awards including the President's Award and the Outstanding Duo award for her song Loyalty with Kendrick Lamar.

iHeartRadio Music Awards- Rihanna won 8 awards in the iheart music awards making her the second most awarded female in this awards after Taylor Swift, who holds the first position in these awards.

Rihanna's Guinness records

Rihanna holds the Guinness record to be the female artist with the most number 1 singles in a year for the year 2010. Riri made a record for being at the No. 1 spot in the UK for the year 2011, for the most consecutive years. Rihanna also made the record for making the most consecutive weeks on the UK singles chart in 2013. In 2014, Riri also made news for being the most liked person.

