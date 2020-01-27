Grammys 2020: Here's The Complete List Of All The Winners

The 62nd Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, January 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The gilded gramophone is considered to be one of the biggest achievements for musical artists around the globe. The recent Grammy Awards 2020 was a night full of glamour, glitz, and impressive performances.
The Grammy Awards 2020 even paid a tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant who passed away earlier the same day. Lizzo and Alicia Keys paid a mournful yet celebratory tribute to the NBA legend.
Keys was also the host for the event. The night was filled with power-packed performances from some of the biggest names of the industry including Demi Lovato, who made an emotional return to music ever since her almost fatal drug overdose in 2018.
Here is a look at the winners of Grammy Awards 2020
Record Of The Year
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Song Of The Year
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish
Best Country Solo Performance
Willie Nelson - Ride Me Back Home
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Dan + Shay - Speechless
Best Country Song
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker - Bring My Flowers Now
Best Country Album
Tanya Tucker - While I'm Livin
Best rap album
Tyler, The Creator - Igor
Best Rap Performance
Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy - Racks in the Middle
Best Rap/Sung Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - Higher
Best Rap Song
21 Savage Featuring J. Cole - A Lot
Best R&B Performance
Anderson.Paak & André 300 - Come Home
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Lizzo - Jerome
Best R&B Song
Pj Morton - Say So
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
Best R&B Album
Anderson.Paak - Ventura
Best Pop Solo Performance
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle - Sticks & Stones
Best Latin Pop Album
Alejandro Sanz - #ELDISCO
Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album
Rosalía - El Mal Querer
Best Rock Performance
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
Best Metal Performance
Tool - 7empest
Best Rock Song
Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
Best Rock Album
Cage The Elephant - Social Cues
Best Alternative Music Album
Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride
