Grammys 2020: Here's The Complete List Of All The Winners

The 62nd Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, January 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The gilded gramophone is considered to be one of the biggest achievements for musical artists around the globe. The recent Grammy Awards 2020 was a night full of glamour, glitz, and impressive performances.

The Grammy Awards 2020 even paid a tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant who passed away earlier the same day. Lizzo and Alicia Keys paid a mournful yet celebratory tribute to the NBA legend.

Keys was also the host for the event. The night was filled with power-packed performances from some of the biggest names of the industry including Demi Lovato, who made an emotional return to music ever since her almost fatal drug overdose in 2018.

Here is a look at the winners of Grammy Awards 2020

Record Of The Year

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Song Of The Year

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson - Ride Me Back Home

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dan + Shay - Speechless

Best Country Song

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker - Bring My Flowers Now

Best Country Album

Tanya Tucker - While I'm Livin

Best rap album

Tyler, The Creator - Igor

Best Rap Performance

Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy - Racks in the Middle

Best Rap/Sung Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - Higher

Best Rap Song

21 Savage Featuring J. Cole - A Lot

Best R&B Performance

Anderson.Paak & André 300 - Come Home

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Lizzo - Jerome

Best R&B Song

Pj Morton - Say So

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Best R&B Album

Anderson.Paak - Ventura

Best Pop Solo Performance

Lizzo - Truth Hurts

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road

Best Pop Vocal Album

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle - Sticks & Stones

Best Latin Pop Album

Alejandro Sanz - #ELDISCO

Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album

Rosalía - El Mal Querer

Best Rock Performance

Gary Clark Jr. - This Land

Best Metal Performance

Tool - 7empest

Best Rock Song

Gary Clark Jr. - This Land

Best Rock Album

Cage The Elephant - Social Cues

Best Alternative Music Album

Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride

