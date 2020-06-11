Cast Of Grease: John Travolta, Olivia Newton And Others Who Appeared In This 1978 Musical

Grease is a 1978 musical romantic comedy film directed by Randal Kleiser. It follows the life of an Australian transfer girl and a "greaser boy" who fell in love over the summer. But things get complicated when they discover that they are now in the same high school. Grease is based on the 1971 musical of the same name by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. The film was praised by the audiences and became the highest-grossing musical film ever at the time. Read to know about its cast and who plays whom.

Also Read | 'Dune': Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Issac, Josh Brolin's First Looks Are Out; See

Cast of Grease

John Travolta as Danny Zuko

Daniel “Danny” Michael Zuko is portrayed by John Travolta in Grease. He is the leader and probably the founder of the T-Birds greaser gang at the Rydell High. Danny lives a double life as leader of the gang and Sandy’s boyfriend. He mostly wears a black leather jacket with the T-Birds logo on the back.

Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson

Olivia Newton-John essays the character of Sandra Dee “Sandy” Olsson. Her family moved from Australia to America after summer vacation. She is the girlfriend of Danny Zuko. In the course of the film, Sandy transforms from a "square" to a "greaser".

Also Read | 'Outer Banks' Cast And The Characters They Play In The Netflix Series

Jeff Conaway as Kenickie Murdoch

Danny Zuko’s best friend, Kenickie Murdock is played by late Jeff Conaway. He is also the second-in-command of the T-Birds. Kenickie is the owner of Greased Lightnin’ and Betty Rizzo’s boyfriend.

Barry Pearl as Doody

Anthony DelFuego, commonly called as Doody is played by Barry Pearl. The nickname is said to come from the idea that he somewhat matches Howdy Doody. He is one of the members of T-Birds and pairs with Frenchy at the school dance.

Michael Tucci as Sonny

Michael Tucci played Martin LaTierri, popular known as Sonny. He is a trouble-making wannabe womanizer. With little success as Grease moves ahead, he courts Marty Maraschino.

Kelly Ward as Putzie

The youngest member of T-Bird, Roger Putzie is played by Kelly Ward. He develops a relationship with Jan over the course of the film. Putzie is the innocent one of the group and is a close friend with Danny Zuko.

Also Read | Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Voice Cast Revealed; Patton Oswalt, Aimee Garcia And More

Stockard Channing as Betty Rizzo

Betty Blair Meg Rizzo, known by her last name Rizzo is portrayed by Stockard Channing. She is the tough and sarcastic leader of the "Pink Ladies". She is the girlfriend of Kenickie Murdoch.

Also Read | House Arrest: Here Are Some Interesting Characters In The Netflix Film

Didi Conn as Frenchy

Sandy’s closet friend is Francesca Alicia “Frenchy” Facciano, played by Didi Conn. She is an aspiring beautician and a member of the Pink Ladies. Doody is her boyfriend.

Jamie Donnelly as Jan

Jan is a quirky member of the Pink Ladies with a liking for Ipana toothpaste. The character is played by Jamie Donnelly. She is the girlfriend of Putzie.

Dinah Manoff as Marty Maraschino

Martina Helena Maraschino, commonly called as Marty, is essayed by Dinah Manoff. She is a member of Pink Ladies. Her attractiveness often draws the attention of men towards her, including Sonny and Vince Fontaine.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.