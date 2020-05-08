'Outer Banks' Cast And The Characters They Play In The Netflix Series

Outer Banks is an action-adventure mystery teen drama series. It is created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke. The series premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2020, and gained good responses. Outer Banks follows a group of teenagers called ‘Pogues’ who are from the wrong side of the tracks. They stumble upon a treasure map that unearths a long-buried secret. Read to know about the cast of the show.

Cast of Outer banks

Chase Stokes as John B

The lead character of Outer banks, John Booker (B) is played by Chase Stokes. He is the ringleader of the Pogues. His father goes missing nine months before the pilot. John B’s uncle leaves him to move to Mississippi.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

The zestful ‘princess’ of OBX, Sarah Cameron is portrayed by Madelyn Cline. She comes from a wealthy and superior group called ‘Kooks’ and is often scorned by the Pogues. Cameron catches the eye of John B who makes her part of the adventure and eventually falls for her.

Madison Bailey as Kiara “Kie”

Kiara “Kie” Carrera is acted by Madison Bailey. She is an athletic person with a socialist streak from a rich family, although she despises to admit it. Kiara fits ideally with the Pogues and has frequently been their voice of reason.

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

The character of Pope Heyward in the series is played by Jonathan Daviss. He is the smartest among the Pogues and is eligible for scholarship. Pope is described as ‘the brains on the operation’ by John B.

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Rudy Pankow portrays JJ Maybank in Outer Banks. He is considered as the loose cannon in the Pogues, as he does not think before acting. JJ is sometimes a liability to others but is also brave and ready to defend his friends in any situation.

Austin North as Topper

In the series, Topper is depicted by Austin Nortan. He has a tense relationship with his mother, who is often very harsh with him. Topper considers the Pogues below him in terms of status and wealth and hates them.

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Charles Esten plays a wealthy business, Ward Cameron, who portrays himself as a good father and a nice man. However, in reality, he is conniving and manipulative. He plays a pivotal role in criminal activities on the island.

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Rafe Cameron, played by Drew Starkey, is a college dropout and has taken the wrong path in life. He is a drug addict and is considered as a bad influence on Topper and the other Krooks. Rafe is aggressive towards the Progues and promotes bad blood between the groups.

