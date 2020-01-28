Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Voice Cast Revealed; Patton Oswalt, Aimee Garcia And More

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is an upcoming adult animated comedy web series created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt for OTT platform Hulu. It is based on the Marvel character of the same name created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The voice cast for this animated show has been revealed, read to know.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. voice cast

Patton Oswalt as M.O.D.O.K.

The stand-up comedian, actor, writer and voice artist, who is known for playing Spencer Olchin in The King of Queens sitcom and voicing Remy, the chef rat in Pixar film Ratatouille. Supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) must reinvent himself after being expelled from his evil organisation and his family. He will face a new challenge which would be a midlife crisis.

Aimee Garcia as Jodie

Aimee Garcia is popular for her role as Jamie Batista on Dexter and Ella Lopez on Lucifer. Jodie is MODOK’s wife who decided to pursue a new career after running a mommy-blog. She discoverers who she is as an independent woman.

Ben Schwartz as Lou

Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on Parks and Recreation and Clyde Oberholt on House of Lies is played by Ben Schwartz. Lou is MODOK’s socially inept 12-year-old son, who does not have a care in the world. This worries his father a lot.

Melissa Fumero as Melissa

Popularly known for portraying Amy Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Melissa Fumero will be seen as Melissa. She is MODOK’s 17-year-old daughter and star kid of her school and teen figure skating. But she secretly desires for her father’s approval.

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini

Wendi McLendon-Covey is comedian and actor, primarily known for her character Beverly Goldberg in The Goldbergs. She will play the A.I.M.’s brilliant and mad-scientist. MODOK’s workplace arch-nemesis with whom he is forced to work with.

Beck Bennet as Austin Van Der Sleet

Beck Bennet is an actor, comedian, writer and current cast member on Saturday Night Live. He will be seen as MODOK’s new boss Austin Van Der Sleet. The twenty-something from GRUMBL company, who buys AIM.

Jon Daly as Super-Adaptoid

A robot who has high ambitions, but is stuck being MODOK’s servant is Super-Adaptoid. It will be played by Jon Daly. He is known for sketch comedy work on Kroll Show and as Hobbes in Betas and Agent Filippo in Zoolander 2.

Sam Richardson as Gary

Sam Richardson has played Richard Splett in Veep series and co-starred in Detroiters. Gary is a MODOK’s loyal henchman who is constantly optimistic. He is by MODOK’s side whether he wants it or not.

